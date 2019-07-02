Woman kidnapped, brutally raped

WINDHOEK – A taxi driver was arrested on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting and stealing from his female passenger.

The victim, a 28-year-old woman, allegedly boarded a taxi from Omwandi gwaKamanya Service Station at Ondangwa to Onunho when the taxi driver allegedly forcefully had sexual acts with her without her consent.

According to the Namibian police (Nampol) weekly crime report, the victim was on her way to Omhedi village from Windhoek. After being dropped off at Omwandi gwaKamanya Service Station in Ondangwa, she allegedly boarded a taxi to Onhuno weighbridge where her parents were waiting for her.

The taxi had other occupants who were dropped off earlier before her.

Nampol’s spokesperson Chief Inspector Kaunapawa Shikwambi explained that after the last person was dropped off at Okadoolopa location, the victim and the suspect remained in the taxi. While approaching Okanyofi village, the suspect asked to have sexual intercourse with the victim but she refused. However, when she refused, the taxi driver pulled the car off the road.

“The victim fled from the car, but the suspect chased, caught up with her and dragged her back into the car,” stated the chief inspector.

The suspect allegedly drove to Iindangungu village where he raped her inside the car after threatening her with an okapi knife. After the suspect had sexual intercourse with the victim, she escaped again. The suspect allegedly ran after her but he only managed to grab her purse which had N$1900 in it.

The victim who was naked allegedly sought solace at nearby house. The suspect turned back to his car and fled.

“The suspect was arrested and all money and the victim’s clothing were recovered from the suspect’s car,” said Shikwambi.

