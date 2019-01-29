Woman raped, hacked to death

OMUTHIYA -A 49-year-old woman was on Friday night viciously chopped to death with a panga by a man who also allegedly earlier raped her. The incident happened around 22h00 at nearby Shebeens of Emanya village in Oshikoto Region.

According to the police report, Thomas Feni Omulonga Eradius (21) allegedly had forceful sexual intercourse with the deceased Laina Naimbundu, before slashing her throat and shoulder several times with a panga. She died on the spot.

The suspect was arrested an appeared in the Tsumeb Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The victim’s next of kin have already been informed of the tragic event.

In another unrelated death, a case of culpable homicide was registered with the Oshivelo police following the death of an assistant truck driver. It is alleged the driver of a truck with registration no N10488W, Petrus Moses Mweshihala (38) had an argument with his assistant shortly after their trip to a location.

“The driver went inside the truck and drove off while his assistant Matheus Simeon (28) was standing on the door and fell off. He was then run over by the trailer’s right tyres and died on the spot,” stated the Regional Crime Investigation Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Naomi Katjiua in the crime report.

The incident happened around 03h36 at Ekwatho service station where the truck was parked. His next of kin have been informed.

