Woman survives attack by ex-lover

Victoria Kaapanda

ONGWEDIVA - A 29-year-old woman survived a panga attack that left her with deep cuts on her head and arms at the hands of her 40-year-old ex-boyfriend on Tuesday.

Ndilimeke Shapopi who was admitted to Engela Intermediate Hospital, was attacked by her former lover, identified as Ekonia Nakanyala, the father of her two older children. The incident took place at her home at Ohaingu village in Ohangwena constituency.

Shapopi has a two-year-old baby who she conceived with another man, after her relationship with Nakanyala had ended.

According to information provided by the Ohangwena Regional Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Kuume Abner Iitumba, the incident occurred during the early hours of yesterday, between 04h00 and 05h00.

It is reported that Shapopi was asleep when Nakanyala entered her sleeping room and attacked her with a panga.

“The neighbours came running to Shapopi’s rescue when they heard her screaming. Nakanyala, who is also from the same village, fled to his house where he later committed suicide by hanging himself in his bedroom,” said Iitumba.

Iitumba said what caused the attack is still unknown. The victim told the police that she was very shocked to see him attacking her with the panga, as she had not communicated with him in a long while.



2019-04-03 09:24:47 1 days ago