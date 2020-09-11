Woody quits as Warriors assistant coach Otniel Hembapu Sports Khomas

Local gaffer Woody Jacobs yesterday tendered his resignation as Brave Warriors assistant coach, saying lack of trust and an unconducive working relationship between him and his employer, the Namibia Football Association (NFA), led to his decision to resign.

In a letter sent to the media yesterday, Jacobs thanked Warriors head coach Bobby Samaria for trusting him and giving him an opportunity to be his assistant and also thanked the members of the former FIFA Normalisation Committee under the stewardship of Hilda Basson-Namundjebo, as well as the current leadership of the NFA under president Ranga Haikali for helping him realise his childhood dream of one day mentoring the national team.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to wish the Brave Warriors technical team and players well in the upcoming African Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers, I believe we have a great crop of players who can take this nation far. I will forever be a Brave Warriors fan and will continue to support our team through thick and thin,” reads Jacobs’ statement to the media.

Away from the media statement, Jacobs took time to open up to New Era Sport about his departure, saying his outspokenness and outright honesty damaged his working relationship with the NFA leadership, which led to irreparable problems of mistrust.

“It is common knowledge that ever since I spoke about the outstanding monies and the technical director position, my relationship with the NFA was damaged – and any relationship, where trust has been broken, it is very difficult to repair. I have taken this decision against this background and for myself as a person that has always been involved in conflict in the work environment. I took a hard and honest look at myself and decided not to continue with the situation, knowing that we don’t see eye-to-eye on certain things.

I had an audience with the head coach (Samaria) and we sorted things out but I still think it’s in everyone’s best interests that we cut our ties. There is no bad blood from my side; I leave with my head held high because I know I have given it my all,” said the highly experienced former African Stars, Tigers, Orlando Pirates, Black Africa, Eleven Arrows mentor, who is now the current head coach of Unam FC.

