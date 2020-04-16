April 23rd, 2020
Login
New Era Live
Kundana
NEPC
Thought Leaders
Business
Entertainment
Sports
Positive Vibes
Advanced search
Search ePapers
Search Classifieds
Erongo
Hardap
Karas
Kavango East
Kavango West
Khomas
Kunene
Ohangwena
Omaheke
Omusati
Oshana
Oshikoto
Otjozondjupa
Zambezi
Home
New Era Live
Kundana
NEPC
Today
Videos
Classifieds
ePapers
Home
\
\
0
0
Login / Register to save
Share on social media
|
Home
\
\
- New Era Live
Login / Register to post comment
Be the first
to post a comment...
You might also like...
3 hours ago
326
0
Blind inspiring and lovely couples
3 hours ago
176
0
Free food distributed to Gobabis street kids
3 hours ago
391
0
Non-complying companies face sanction - Nujoma
3 hours ago
2142
0
Cop maintains sex was consensual
1 days ago
1530
0
Benjamin on investments and securing life after football
1 days ago
1614
0
Teachers worry about e-learning efficacy
1 days ago
1247
0
Tsumeb gets 96-bed isolation facility
1 days ago
1156
0
Market demolition riles Tsumeb vendors
Join New Era Live
Register now for daily ePapers, Premium Content and News Alerts via App/Email or SMS.
Login / Register
Popular this Week
7 days ago
12,549
Enforcing the law
3 days ago
10,140
Kanime lands N$6 million contract
7 days ago
8,226
Shangula: Worst is yet to come
6 days ago
4,562
Covid-19 triggers online classes…ministry to provide learning material to disadvantaged learners
2 days ago
4,463
Swartbooi suggests smart lockdown plan
WINDHOEK WEATHER
Regions
Erongo
Hardap
Karas
Kavango East
Kavango West
Khomas
Kunene
Ohangwena
Omaheke
Omusati
Oshana
Oshikoto
Otjozondjupa
Zambezi
The Economy
Farmers Forum
Business
Finance
From the Newsroom
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Focus
Archives
A New Namibia
Youth
Columns
Focus
WOEMA
Entertainment
Courts & Crime
Africa
World
Nation's Agenda
National
Health
Education
Politics
News in Oshiwambo
Oonkundana
Eenghundana Domalihafifo
Eenguhudana
Omainyanyudho
Omaudhano
Iipopiwa
Classifieds
Property For Rent
Property For Sale
Property Wanted
Looking For Work
Vacancies
Cars For Sale
Dating / Personal
Help Wanted
Furniture
Barter / Swop
Electronics For Sale
Business & Services
Obituary
Legal Notices
Login
Login with Google
or
Email
Password
Reset Password
Login
Don't have an account?
Register
it's free!
Register
Register using Google Account
or
First Name
Last Name
Gender
Female
Male
Not Specified
Country
Namibia
South Africa
Angola
Botswana
Zambia
Zimbabwe
DRC
Mozambique
Malawi
Tanzania
Swaziland
Lesotho
Rest of Africa
Europe
United States
Asia
China
Russia
North America
South America
Australia
Mobile Number
Email
Password
I accept the
Terms of Service
and
Privacy Policy
.
Register
Already have an account?
Login