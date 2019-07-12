‘Yellow Submarine’ to air on One Africa TV

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK - ‘Yellow Submarine’ will be televised on One Africa TV. The show will feature compelling interviews with Namibia’s most prominent entertainment personalities. The show, which premieres on Sunday, is centred on arts but branches out into other areas of life such as medicine and issues affecting artists.

“Our target demographic is quite simple - all art lovers from 16 years of age and up. The show’s content is captivating, with discussions from many of Namibia’s legends such as Big Ben, Ras Sheehama, Sally, Gazza, Harry Simon and much more,” producer, Jonathan Luvindao told Entertainment Now! this week.

He added that this is a first for Namibia and many of the artists interviewed on the show said they have never had the opportunity to speak so easily and freely in an interview. “We have other shorter segments such as medical advice targeted at artists and artists’ lifestyle as well studio tips,” he said.

‘Yellow Submarine’ is going to be a game changer considering “the way the media infrastructure is set up in Namibia and the sheer lack of gripping content available”, Luvindao said.

The show has the potential to become the biggest thing to happen on the Namibian TV scene and Luvindao wants the rest of Africa to eventually be part of the show’s success.

Excited about the first season, Luvindao said he anticipates a good response from the audience. “I believe that by the time we get to the end of season two we will have a large cult following.” Furthermore, he added that with caution; “Reaching the Namibian market is a given - the true test will be to reach Southern Africa via one or two DStv channels.”

One Africa TV Content Manager, Taleni Shimhopileni, said ‘Yellow Submarine’ is one of the few Namibian hour-long sit down talk shows with Namibian celebrities. “With many entertainment shows centred on a fast-paced interview style, ‘Yellow Submarine’ sits down with known Namibians and interfaces with our different celebrities on rich, deep and engaging topics,” she said.

She believes it will be a big hit, as it will allow the audiences to get into the lives of their favourite stars. “Namibian viewers get to walk away fulfilled and feeling like they just spent one hour really talking and catching up with their favourite celebrity themselves,” said Shimhopileni.

‘Yellow Submarine’ shows on Sundays at 16h30 with repeats on Saturdays at 20h00.



