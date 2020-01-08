Yemeni trial to resume in February

WINDHOEK - The trial of a Yemeni national, who is accused of killing a man over a million-dollar deal that turned sour in 2016, will resume next month.

The trial of Murad Esmail Ali Al-Hersh, 40, was placed on hold in the Windhoek Regional Court to allow him to apply for bail. The trial has now been scheduled to resume on 17 February before magistrate Ileni Velikoshi.

The father of four is on trial on a charge of murder, robbery and defeating or obstructing the course of justice. All charges emanate from the shooting incident that took place during the night of 31 July to 1 August 2016 in an open space in Kleine Kuppe.

The prosecution is alleging that the 40-year-old gunned down Malian national Gamby Baya as result of unlawful money dealings that turned sour. It is alleged that the deceased could not account for the money. Baya allegedly failed to account for US$150 000 (N$2,1 million) of US$500 000 (N$7,3 million) which then resulted in his execution.

According to the substantial facts on the charge sheet, Al-Hersh unlawfully and with intent killed Baya at an open space in Kleine Kuppe on the date in question.

Police reports indicate that Baya was discovered with a gun shot between his eyes. The report further indicates that Baya was shot in the head while he was seated in his green Hyundai Elantra 2014 model car. The car was found abandoned Olympia residential area.

During his arrest on 2 August 2016 in Ongwediva, Al-Hersh was allegedly found in possession of more than N$70 000 an amount which the police cannot link to the stolen money of the deceased.

During his successful bail hearing, Al-Hersh denied any wrong doing in connection to the death of Baya.

Al-Hersh admitted that he was in the company of Baya on the date in question. He however denies killing him. Al-Hersh who is the only witness to the crime testified that he was together with Baya and they drove together to Kleine Kuppe. Baya was allegedly going to settle a debt with a certain Osam.

During the meeting, Baya allegedly informed Osam that he had no money, which angered Osam, who then shot Baya.

Al-Hersh allegedly drove away from the scene after Osam threatened him.

It is unclear whether the police managed to establish the existence of Osam and question him on this matter.

Al-Hersh is currently on N$50 000 bail.

2020-01-08 08:14:51 | 7 days ago