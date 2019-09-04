Young Achievers – Reviving Economic Growth amongst the Youth

Paheja Siririka



WINDHOEK – Young Achievers Empowerment Project held its 8th annual conference in Ongwediva last week under the theme: Reviving Economic Growth amongst the Youth.

The conference gathered about 100 delegates from the organisation’s six branches to discuss yearly activities, challenges and the successes of each branch.

With branches in Windhoek, Rundu, Walvis Bay, Ondangwa, Ongwediva and Tsumeb, mentor and youth leader Shoki Kandjimi from Young Achievers said it was a fruitful gathering that created a platform for the exchange of ideas. “Delegates used the opportunity to propose ways on how young people can revive economic growth amongst themselves,” he said.

Kandjimi said that while the focus of the youth organisation is on school-going students, it is open to everybody. The discussions evoked advice on the youth to need to start having an entrepreneurial mindset by establishing businesses, investing and being innovative. “We call on the public and private sector to give young people free collateral loans for business ideas and create an inclusive economic sector in which young people can actively participate,” said Kandjimi.

The young delegates had the opportunity to visit the Oshakati High Court and Unam Engineering campus to familiarise themselves with possible careers they can follow in the law and engineering professions. Kandjimi said that at the Oshakati High Court they browsed the building and got an overview of how the judicial system operates in Namibia.

Climate change is something the youth should find the motivation and drive to venture into, hence delegates also visited Hascienda El Jardin. It’s a local garden where they got to learn how they could mitigate climate change through horticultural activities and how they can take part in agriculture activities.

A conference will be hosted in Windhoek next year.

Young Achievers is a non-profit making group whose motto is Education, Self-reliance and Development.

2019-09-04 07:36:06 18 hours ago