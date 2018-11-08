Young African suspended from NPL

WINDHOEK – As per earlier recommendations of the Namibia Premier League (NPL) Prosecutor Kadhila Amoomo, the NPL executive committee yesterday resolved to suspend Gobabis-based club Young African FC from all league activities with immediate effect, pending the finalisation of the disciplinary proceedings against the club.

Young African and its leadership stand accused of having committed fraud and identity theft when they fraudulently registered Zimbabwean native Tapiwa Simon Musekwa as Albert Mujikirera with a false or altered Zimbabwean passport last season.

According to earlier reports by The Namibian, Musekwa claims to have been coerced into doing so by an unnamed individual who facilitated his registration.

It was also reported that the player, despite admitting to falsifying his identity in an affidavit with the Namibian Police dated 9 October 2018, is now on the books of NPL champions African Stars.

Relegated Oshakati club Young Chiefs want Young African docked points for matches in which the player featured. These points should then be awarded to the teams Young African faced, resulting in a reversal of Young Chiefs’ relegation from the NPL, according to The Namibian.

As of yesterday, the NPL executive committee followed through with the recommendations of the NPL Prosecutor to suspend and bar Young African from all league activities until further action is taken.

“To suspend Young African in terms of Article 13 of the NPL Constitution, with immediate effect from participating in all NPL football activities, pending the finalization of the disciplinary proceedings against them; not to take any action against Tapiwa Simon Musekwa at this stage as he is not registered with the NPL. However, as soon as he is registered, to suspend him from participating in the league, pending the finalization of the disciplinary proceedings against him. The NPL Exco implores upon the NPL Prosecutor to handle the matter with the necessary speed and urgency it requires,” reads the NPL statement issued yesterday.

Young African leadership are expected to pronounce themselves on the suspension today and also announce the way forward for the club and its supporters.

2018-11-08 10:21:11 1 months ago