Young African to face Citizens in Gobabis tomorrow …following days of boardroom politics

WINDHOEK – After surviving an imprudent suspension that was unlawfully meted out by the executive committee of the Namibia Premier League (NPL), Gobabis-based outfit Young African FC will tomorrow look to dust themselves off when they take to their home turf Legare Stadium to confront Citizens FC for their 2018/19 season opener.

Last week, the NPL executive unconstitutionally suspended African from all league activities for alleged fraud, identity theft and breaching the league’s constitution, but the club through its lawyers challenged the NPL’s decision as the executive didn’t have the constitutional powers to suspend the club or let alone take any action against African, because congress is the only organ that is constitutionally empowered and mandated to take disciplinary action against clubs, not the executive.

As a result, the league’s leadership was forced to retract its decision and had to subsequently reinstate African back onto the NPL’s roster of activities, while internal disciplinary proceedings take its course without hindering the club’s wellbeing.

Tomorrow at the Legare Stadium in Gobabis, African will be expected to bounce back from a week of boardroom politics and put their foot on the gas in an effort to collect maximum points on home ground as they kick start of their 2018/19 league campaign.

