Young authors honoured

WINDHOEK- Three young writers were last week Saturday awarded for their creativity and contribution to local literature through ‘I am the Key Media’ at a glamourous event held at the National Independence Memorial Museum.

The three authors, Grace Nantinda who is only nine years old, 10-year old Cherise Tamia Vogal and 13-year old Nguvitjita Movirongo were selected as winners among many participants of the Namibian children writing competition that was launched last year.

The winners were categorised in three categories namely sub-junior, junior and senior. Nantinda authored a book entitled “Maria becomes teacher”, Vogal’s book is entitled “The gifted girl” while Movirongo’s book is entitled “Olufuko princess”.

Nantinda’s work depicts the life of a young San girl who overcame challenges to eventually become a teacher. Nantinda said in an interview with the Youth Corner that she plans to write more books in the future. The "Gifted Girl" authored by Vogal teaches children to be assertive, determined and to have faith in God. Vogel applauded the organisers for availing a platform for Namibian children to tell their stories through writing.

The "Olufuko Princess" provides insight into the Olufuko festival from a child’s perspective. The author, Movirongo said she wants to be a professional writer in the future. She advised children to inculcate a reading culture, adding that it broadens people’s perspectives.

Apart from the awards, young people were afforded the opportunity to inspire those who attended the event through motivational speeches. One such speaker was 13-year old Azariah Isack from Gammams Primary School who shared on the importance of reading.

Nine-year-old Magano Shilongo participated in the children’s literature awards but did not win was given a chance to read her story because “it was the most touching story”.

Eslien Tsuses, the project manager at ‘I am the Key Media’ explained that the competition was aimed at promoting a reading and writing culture and to empower Namibian children to make their voices heard on matters concerning them.

The competition was officially launched in July last year. Children had to write short stories on a topic of their choice.

There were 124 submissions from 30 schools in Namibia, and the competition was open to children aged 7 to 15.



