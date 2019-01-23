Young beauty regent  doing charity work

LÜDERITZ – Drew-Ann Engelbrecht, 11, who started modelling at seven years and winner of Miss Princess Namibia 2017, donated hampers to the elderly at the old age home in Lüderitz and to other needy people last Saturday.

Drew-Ann is a Miss Elite International 2019 finalist. She says the duty of a beauty pageant winner is community and charity work. Thus she decided to travel with her parents from Rosh Pinah to Lüderitz to come and distribute gift hampers to nine elderly who live in the old age home and to the homeless in the town. Since winning Miss Princess Namibia she has been competing and doing charity work, but even when not winning, she still continues to help those who are in need.

Drew-Ann was born in Lüderitz but currently lives in Rosh Pinah where she is a Grade 6 learner at the Rosh Pinah Academy. She started with community work after wining the title of Miss Princess Namibia 2017. “It is compulsory to do community work if you are doing beauty pageants to wear your sash and crown with pride. I never stopped helping those in need, and my mother and father taught me to give without wanting to receive,” says Drew-Ann. For the past three years she has been donating to churches, local kindergartens, clinics, elderly, cancer foundation and to the homeless. She is also running a soup kitchen sponsored by Spar Rosh Pinah and is also part of the Pebble Foundation.

Drew-Ann is looking for support to make her participation in the Miss Elite South Africa 2019 in Klerksdorp in March possible, thanking at the same time everyone, especially her parents, for supporting her all these years.

