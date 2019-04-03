Young entrepreneur on business and education

WINDHOEK- Talah Hashipala learned from an early age that hardwork breeds success and the Grade 12 learner who is also a model is now a proud owner of an online clothing store. The 23-year old started selling clothes at the age of 21 and is now the proud owner of T&M Fashion Collection.

The entrepreneur also values education and says that his desire is to complete formal school at the end of this year as education comes first. He told Youth Corner that growing up was not really easy but his mother pushed for his success.

His little income was made through informative and persuasive advertising for various businesses on his social media page, which grew into buying and selling highly demanded products online.

Having a huge number of followers on social media, Hashipala says for him advertising is not a problem. He makes sure that he always meets customers’ demands and providing quality goods and fashionable designs every week, which makes his business grow.

“The refusal by young Namibians to a struggling economy, coupled with a high unemployment rate and high inequality, boosted me to start up a small business that will help me to have a bright future,” explained Hashipala.

In the initial stages of his business a persisting challenge was refunding clients who had already paid for their items when the shipping process went wrong, or if wrong products are delivered, said Hashipala. As he continues to climb the ladder of success by being financially self-dependent, he advised young people to be self-minded, and for them to be more positive on their business and keep an open mind for improvement.

