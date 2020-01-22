Young Namibian establishes an employment foundation Staff Reporter Youth Khomas

×

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK – Festus Malakia has created a foundation aimed at creating employment for young Namibians, dubbed: Unique Empowerment and Employment Initiative Foundation. “As a graduate, I realised how difficult it is to get a job, and sometimes when you get the job, it is not in line with what you studied for,” Malakia told Youth Corner.

The 28-year-old human resource management graduate from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) was answering questions posted by Youth Corner on the importance of job creation. “Youth unemployment is currently over 46 percent, and my initiative is one of those interventions that are working toward solving this national crisis,” he explained.

Since the initiation of the foundation in 2018, about 30 young Namibians have been attached to jobs as interns to different organisations, including catering companies and Monochrome Magazine – to mention a few. “We have also assisted three Namibians to secure permanent positions. It is a work in progress. What we do is put out a call for CV submissions and give it to our partners,” said Malakia.

He said most of the employers and partners are Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and startups. Malakia has been selected to attend different leadership and fellowships programs because of his community work and commitment to helping shape a better future for Namibia, contributing greatly to youth empowerment and development.

“Although I faced numerous challenges, ranging from lack of resources and credibility through sheer determination and consistent work ethic, I strategically positioned my initiative as a worthy cause, and getting assistance and forming partnerships with a big organisation like Konrad Adenauer Stiftung,” stated Malakia.

He said the main focus of the foundation is to pursue an initiative that will generate revenue. “I wanted to empower young people, especially the graduates to be employed and offer them entrepreneurship courses since we are running the organisation as a social venture,” said Malakia.

Apart from his venture into capacity building, Malakia has also taken part in the Young African Leaders Initiative (Yali) programs, which provide in-person and online training in business and entrepreneurship, civic leadership and public management throughout the year. They also offer extensive opportunities for professional development and networking. “The knowledge and skills I gained from the Yali program had a spill-over effect on myself as an individual to benefit the whole youth development initiative; thus, it has improved and enhanced our impact on our targeted beneficiaries,” revealed Malakia.

With a Civic Leadership Training certificate from The University of South Africa, Unique Empowerment and Employment Initiative Foundation (UEEIF) is a youth development initiative born out of the aspirations to prepare the youth for the future, empower them to become economically active, be developmental champions within their communities and contribute greatly to the socio-economic advancement of the country.

2020-01-22 07:25:13 | 1 days ago