Young teacher to publish book on ‘repentance’

A 23-year-old teacher will publish her first book entitled ‘True repentance – eight years of false profession’ on a yet to be announced date.

The book talks about the challenges the author faced as a young Christian ‘girl trying to find love in a fallen world’ and how God brought her out and turned her life around for good.

“All that the book is trying to portray is, God is indeed alive, and that there is real hope. What the enemy meant for harm, God will use it for your good and turn things around for you,” says Sylvi Nghihangwa. She adds that she discovered her passion for writing at a “very young age”.

“Writing became more prominent when I was in high school. I wrote in my diaries, and I always wrote cards to my friends and loved ones. As time went by, I realised that writing is one of those gifts that God has given me. So far I have only written on my blog WordPress via social media,” she says. Nghihangwa was born and bred in northern Namibia and moved to Windhoek when she was 12 years old. “Starting high school in the city life was a bit hard compared to living in the village. The challenges I encountered was that of going to school on an empty stomach and empty handed. Overcoming this was through selling sweets at school for some time just to get by, but what kept me going was the focus I had on my studies,” explained Nghihangwa, adding that she was so determined to do well in school that she did not let her circumstances define her or stop her from moving forward.

She attended primary school at Oshandi Combined School in Ohangwena region and Secondary School at Hage Geingob High School in Windhoek.

She graduated from the University of Namibia last year with an honours degree in education. “During my primary school years, I was always rated as a top performer in the class, but things changed when I came to high school. I scooped a few awards in some subjects from grade 10-12, agriculture being one of them as top performer in the year 2011 in grade 11,” she related.

Her motivation to succeed in life was birthed from a poor background. “I have always wanted to break the record and bring about a difference in my family. Also, the challenges I had to face in life as an individual have propelled me to be the hard worker I have been over the past years,” she said.

Nghihangwa said she took education seriously because of the passion she has for the particular subjects she chose to specialise in. “I believe in not only being a teacher who delivers subject content but one who touches the lives of the children. I aspire to be the teacher with a great positive impact. And finally, being a teacher comes with a lot of flexibility when it comes to working hours, so this enables me to do other things apart from my teaching career,” she related.

She is currently teaching at Coblenz Combined School in Otjozondjupa Region.

“I would also like to pursue my dreams of being a successful entrepreneur. I would also like to be the very best at everything I do and be an inspiration to the world,” Nghihangwa signed off.

- Versatile Media Agency

2019-05-08 09:30:25 2 hours ago