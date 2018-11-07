Young woman trains women in making wigs

RUNDU - Maria Thomas (25) from Herstyle Fashion Academy specialising in beauty products, make up and wigs is going around the country to give other youths training on how to make wigs.

Wigs have become the in-thing as more women prefer using them then sitting long hours at hair salons. Some see wigs as a faster way to look good.

With this training, Thomas aims to create immediate employment for unemployed youths who are good with their hands. “As a graduate with no employment I know how it feels to have certificates, diplomas, degrees that you can’t use to receive a monthly income or any income. So I decided to employ myself and make an income and now, through my beauty shop, I’m empowering other ladies with beauty training that takes about 1-4 days and they can start their own business upon completion,” Thomas says.

Her next training is this Saturday in Rundu. She also offers support to those wanting to start a make-up or beauty related business, guiding them through business, image consultancy and marketing skills from the experience that she have gained from operating her business and life in general. “We are proud to have trained 20 students that are already operating their businesses in Windhoek, Walvis Bay, Rundu and Oranjemund since the launch of this training last August,” she says.

“Being in the hair trading industry was the driving force to begin with. Clients would request for wigs and I was not happy with the [quality] of imported ones and it was not worth my clients’ money. So I decided to learn on my own. I started making my own custom-made wigs creations and potential clients, friends and family requested if there was any way of sharing these new found skills with them. And it has always been a dream of owning a successful salon one day,” she notes.

Thomas obtained her bachelors degree in Office Management & Technology at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). Currently she is doing her Honours Degree in Business Management which she hopes to obtain next year. “With today’s economy, we can’t depend on the government to fund our every move as students, get out there and do something that works for you. My studies was not funded this year, and I had to do something to continue studying. For example, if you can’t find a job as an accountant, start your own accounting firm at home,” Thomas encourages.

2018-11-07 10:29:11 1 months ago