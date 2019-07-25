Youth motivated on entrepreneurship

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP - Unemployed youth from the //Kharas Region took part in an entrepreneurial workshop here in the capital of the southern region earlier this week.

The aim of this much-needed intervention has been described as a means of responding to President Hage Geingob’s call that the youth should organise themselves for purposes of self-empowerment in order to become future employment creators rather than job seekers.

“I’m proud not only to be a mayor of a town with visionary young people, but that I’m part of a team of leadership of a town that can create a conducive environment for youth business growth,” said Gaudentia Kröhne, the mayor of Keetmanshoop in her motivational statement to the youth.

She cautioned the youth that the days are gone when one could have secured employment by virtue of attaining academic qualifications only.

“However, I must also caution you to desist from going around boasting with your education without contributing meaningfully to economic or business growth in our town,” the mayor elaborated

Kröhne further advised the youth to address issues of concerns directly to those mandated to lead rather than try to embarrass leaders, citing the example of, for instance, if governance structures fail to provide services that citizens are entitled to by virtue of legislation.

“As intellectually developed minds, you the young business persons must apply the technical knowledge and skills, and be the pillars of hope in our society by creating jobs,” the mayor advised. In addition she encouraged the youth to do research in order to advise government structures such as municipalities pertaining to “effective and efficient ways to render services to our communities”.

The mayor also urged young people to engage the relevant departments at the Keetmanshoop municipality and furthermore come up with proposals aimed at promoting economic development in the town as such, but also the region as a whole.

“Let us unite in the fight against poverty, the quest for economic emancipation and job creation,” she emphasised.

The mayor further informed the youth that her office is busy creating a platform whereby she will have one-on-one sessions with residents to promote better interaction accordingly.

Regarding the unavailability of urban land, she explained that some plots will be serviced from 2020 through a structural plan as a means to attend to the problem.

“You’re no longer the leaders of tomorrow, but of today, as you’ve physically and intellectually matured,” Kröhne further encouraged the youth.

The Keetmanshoop Multi-Purpose Youth Centre recently sent young entrepreneurs to Ondangwa for training in business skills.

The current workshop has the aim to further assist young entrepreneurs through brainstorming sessions as a way to plan the way forward.

Since the Experiential Learning Model will be applied deliberations will be informal and highly participatory.

