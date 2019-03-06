Youths to host teen summit

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK- President Hage Geingob didn’t joke when he said nobody should be left out.

That definitely includes the leaders of tomorrow. MTC in collaboration with Standard Bank Namibia and Air Namibia are hosting the first ever Teen Inspirational Summit, an event catering for the teens of Namibia. This event will be hosted by Shane Smith and Ritha Kakelo. Smith (15) is in Grade 9 at Chairman Mao Zedong High School and is not a newcomer to the NBC-TV screens. “I was an actor in the Katutura movie and went on to become a Sunshine Club Presenter on NBC-TV, “says Smith. With an impeccable record as a TV presenter being well spoken, Smith was exposed to a lot of television while growing up. “I started hosting a safety segment show on NBC as well and later did a fitness program where I encouraged fellow teens about health and fitness, “explains Smith. “This has been a great experience for me even though it is something that I didn’t initially want to do.”

Smith has big plans for the summit. “This opportunity is a platform to share talent,’’ says the aspiring Marine Biologist who wants to be a catalyst of change and hosting the Teen Inspiration Summit is the first step in this right direction.

His co-host, Kakelo (16), also a go-getter, is a Grade 11 learner at Hochland High School. Currently she is exploring her career options but has television experience from hosting Sunshine Club on NBC-TV. She is ecstatic about this summit, “the 2019 inspiration summit proves that anything is possible,’’ she says. She urges all her peers to find out what they really want to do with their lives before embarking on ventures. “My generation should explore their talents in different ways, hence they should come to the summit as this will be a great motivation to aspiring leaders,” she entices. According to MTC, the event will feature an array of speakers including Nigerian YouTube Comedian “Aunty Success”; South-Africa’s DJ Arch; Namibian debater Christiaan Prinsloo; motivational speaker and the Junior Mayor of Ongwediva, Rebekka Nghilaluwa; USA’s motivational speaker and author, King Nahh, and South Africa’s youngest motivational speaker, Kimberly Malope.

The Teen Inspirational Summit is taking place at Safari Court and Convention Centre in Windhoek this Saturday, March 9 at 10h00.

