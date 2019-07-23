Zambezi bream, venison feast fit for royalty

KATIMA MULILO - Preparations for the Masubia Annual Cultural Festival to be held this coming Saturday at Bukalo, the traditional seat of Chief Kisco Maiba Liswani III, are in full swing.

The chairperson of the organising committee Dr Bennett Kangumu revealed this upon inquiry.

According to Kangumu, thousands of Masubia-speaking people and other ethnic groups, as well as traditional leaders from other traditional authorities, are expected to attend. Cabinet ministers, former ministers and members of parliament will also grace the colourful occasion, including Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila who will be the guest speaker.

Leading up to the festival, youth games were held over the weekend, while the Miss Intenge pageant is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

While on Thursday and Friday the organisers will have a carnival parade through town which will end at the Katima Mulilo local market where local musicians will entertain the public.

Regarding cuisine Kangumu said all types of food, from water lilies to traditional brew (cinkotini) and game meat – particularly elephant, buffalo, hippo and kudu – will be on offer. “We would like to thank our conservancies and the Ministry of Environment and Tourism for providing game meat, because it is always there and when we buy it is just to supplement,” said Kangumu.

He called on the youth to enjoy the festival responsibly.

“The aim of the festival is not only entertainment but it is preservation of our cultural heritage. So that when they come to the festival to entertain and to be entertained … they should learn something about their culture and traditions because they are the preservation belts,” he advised.

*Aron Mushaukwa is an information officer in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) based in Katima Mulilo in the Zambezi Region.

