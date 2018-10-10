Zambezi residents urged to cooperate with indoor spraying teams

KATIMA MULILO - The Governor of Zambezi Region, Lawrence Sampofu has urged residents of the region to welcome spraying officials when they visit their homes for malaria spraying. Sampofu made these remarks during the celebration of wellness day in Katima Mulilo last week.

Malaria remains a deadly disease in Zambezi with 3351 positive cases of malaria resported between January and August this year. Six deaths related to malaria were also recorded during the same period. Residents of Katima have in recent weeks been complaining about the unbelievably high number of swarms of mosquitoes that have invaded their houses.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services in conjunction with the Katima Mulilo Town Council (KMTC) commenced with the malaria spraying campaign in the region last month. With the ministry operating in rural areas while KMTC is spraying within the Katima Mulilo town.

However, the officials involved in spraying have complained that some residents are not complying as they are refusing for their homes to be sprayed.

“There are some people who are refusing for their houses to be sprayed because they do not understand the importance of this event,” the spokesman for the Katima Mulilo Town Council, Muyoba Muyoba told New Era. Sampofu in a speech read on his behalf by his special advisor Ignatius Nkunga pleaded with the residents to open doors to spraying officials in order to reduce the malaria prevalence in the region.

“I urge you to open your doors for the spray operators to spray your houses. I also urge you to sleep under treated mosquito nets. Those who develop fever or unusual body hotness should report to any health facility immediately for testing and treatment,” advised Sampofu.

Although some are reportedly rejecting spraying officials to enter their homes, others have complained that their homes are never sprayed as officials only spray selected homes.

Muyoba dismissed these allegations saying some houses are only left out when they are found locked during the spraying exercise.

2018-10-10 10:10:10 2 months ago