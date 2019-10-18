  • February 3rd, 2020



Front Page News   Oshana

Banks must help farmers restock - NNFU

ONGWEDIVA - Following the devastating drought that led to the loss of thousands of livestock, the president of the Namibian National Farmers Union (NNFU), Jason Emvula, has appealed to financial institutions to extend their repayment grace period and drop their interest charges to allow farmers to restock.

Front Page News   Khomas

Returning Chinese advised to stay home

WINDHOEK – Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhang Yiming yesterday confirmed that a “few” Chinese nationals had returned to Namibia after the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, but appealed to Namibians to remain calm, reaffirming his country’s commitment to stop the virus from spreading.

