WINDHOEK - Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, on Friday said government intervention in the agricultural sector will continue to be substantial during the next three years, until 2021, government plans to invest about N$3.6 billion over the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) into the development of this sector. While speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Asparagus Agro-Processing Factory, by Otjimbele Agriculture, at Ruacana in the Omusati Region, she said the sector in which Otjimbele has chosen to invest is a key sector of the economy due to its growth and employment-generation potential.