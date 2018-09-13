  • January 2nd, 2019
Business

Business   Khomas

Telecom Namibia expands mobile network coverage

WINDHOEK - Telecom Namibia, under its TN Mobile brand, has extended its 3G and 4G connectivity to both urban and rural areas across the country, with the upgrade of 22 mobile sites and the erection of 10 new base stations in various parts of the country.

Business   World

Africa still leading the way on drone usage - IATA

GENEVA – Developments within the drone or Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) industry, is moving at a rapid pace in multiple directions as service providers scramble to provide low altitude, high altitude, recreational and commercial drone services. And, according to the Head of Cargo Transformation at the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Celine Hourcade, Africa continues to lead the way in using drones to deliver goods. 

Business   Khomas

Increased volumes give buyers more traction in housing market

WINDHOEK - “After enduring some of the highest property price appreciation in the world, the tide has turned, with buyers firmly in the driving seat and dictating terms as increased volumes have provided prospective buyers with much needed options,” says Namene Kalili, FirstRand Namibia Group Economist. 

Business   Khomas

African airlines to make N$4.2 billion loss in 2019

GENEVA - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecasts that African airlines are to make a loss of more than N$4.2 billion (US$300 million) in 2019, which is in stark contrast to the rest of the global airline industry that is anticipated to report a net profit of close to half a trillion Namibia dollars (US$35.5 billion) next year. 

Business   Khomas

Capricorn’s stable outlook credit rating confirmed by GCR

WINDHOEK - Global Credit Ratings (GCR) has affirmed the national scale ratings assigned to Capricorn Investment Group Limited and Bank Windhoek Limited of AA (NA) and A1+(NA) in the long-term and short-term respectively; with the outlook accorded as stable. Furthermore, Global Credit Ratings has affirmed the long-term South African national scale (Rand) issuer rating of A+(ZA) assigned to Bank Windhoek Limited; with the outlook also accorded as stable.

Business   Khomas

Bank Windhoek issues first Green Bond

Bank Windhoek reached a milestone this week Wednesday when it announced the successful issuance of Namibia’s first Green Bond. This achievement positions Bank Windhoek as the first local commercial bank to issue a Green Bond not only domestically but across the Southern African region. 

Business   Khomas

Central bank leaves repo rate unchanged at 6.75%

The Bank of Namibia’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) yesterday revealed that the Repo rate, the rate at which commercial banks borrow from the central bank which in turn determines interest rates, has been left unchanged at 6.75 percent. The MPC said the rate remains appropriate to maintain the one-to-one link between the Namibia Dollar and the South African Rand, while supporting domestic economic growth.

Business   Khomas

New fresh Bahri season set to increase output

WINDHOEK - Desert Fruit Namibia is one of only a handful of known producers of Fresh Bahri Dates in the Southern Hemisphere, and these dates, while relatively unknown in Europe and the US, remain a sought-after delicacy in the Middle East, with rising demand from the Muslim and Asian markets. 

Business   Khomas

Namibia scoops two wins at startup awards

WINDHOEK - Out of the 15 categories, Namibia brought home two awards from the recent Southern Africa Startup Awards (SASAwards), which was held for the first time to celebrate and recognise the spirit of innovation and achievement in the startup ecosystem in the SADC region. SASA Namibia was represented by 11 regional winners from nine startups at the SASAwards grand finale that took place on 21 and 22 November 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Business   Khomas

NWR looks to Ghana to boost local tourism

WINDHOEK - Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) recently returned from marketing and networking session in Ghana, aimed at luring Ghanaian visitors to their resorts. The event took place on November 30, 2018 in conjunction with Air Namibia’s local representative who gave attendees the benefits of flying with Air Namibia. 

Business   Khomas

NamPower pays over N$60m dividend to government

WINDHOEK – NamPower has declared a dividend of N$60.7 million to its shareholder, the government yesterday. The dividend was approved at the electricity utility’s most recent annual general meeting where the NamPower board of directors decided to declare the dividend for the financial year ended June 30, 2018.

Business   Khomas

Board appointed at revenue agency’s D-day draws closer

WINDHOEK – The much-awaited operationalisation of the Namibia Revenue Agency (Namra) continued to gain momentum yesterday. With the announcement of its Board of Directors before the semi-autonomous agency, it is scheduled to commence at the beginning of March 2019. Namra was established at the end of 2017 with the promulgation of the Namibia Revenue Agency Act after Cabinet approval in 2013, and will replace the current Inland Revenue Department in the Ministry of Finance. 

Business   Khomas

Schlettwein announces PPP committee members

WINDHOEK – The Public Private Partnership (PPP) Committee, which will play a central role in the monitoring, evaluation, and implementation of PPPs, was yesterday announced by Finance Minister, Calle Schlettwein. Economic analysts believe that PPPs could provide amicable solutions to infrastructure development and economic growth in the domestic economy that is struggling to rebound from a recession. The main purpose of PPPs is to leverage private capital for national infrastructure developments. 

Business   Khomas

Namibia’s financial capability increased by 10%

WINDHOEK - The Namibia Financial Capability Survey results were recently released at the Bank of Namibia, indicating that the average overall Namibia Financial Capability Survey for 2017 was 52.94 percent, which is a 10 percent increase, compared to 2013. The survey also showed that financial knowledge increased with 0.07 percent, and financial behaviour with 18.51 percent.

Business   Khomas

Local procurement forum slated for next week

WINDHOEK – The Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust), in conjunction with Engineers Without Borders Canada – Mining Shared Value (EWB-MSV), and the Canadian International Resources and Development Institute (CIRDI) is scheduled to host a forum on supporting effective mining local procurement strategies and best practices. The forum is slated for next week Wednesday at the NUST Hotel School in Windhoek. 

Business   Khomas

Job losses in mining sector concerns Alweendo

WINDHOEK – Minister of Mines and Energy, Tom Alweendo, is concerned about recent job losses within the mining sector and has called on Namibian mining executives to brainstorm on how to retain employment for Namibians as well as to create prospects for unemployed graduates to benefit from the country’s extractive resources. Alweendo expressed his concern during a briefing with mining industry executives in Windhoek yesterday. 

Business   Khomas

Navachab gets new managing director

SWAKOPMUND - QKR Cooperation Limited has appointed George Botshiwe as the new Managing Director of the QKR Namibia Navachab Gold Mine, effective as of November 01, 2018. Botshiwe replaces Johan Coetzee who served as the managing director of the mine for the past five years.

Business   Khomas

FirstRand Namibia and CHANGE help ex-offenders

WINDHOEK - The FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust re-iterated its financial commitment and pledged more than N$364 000 to CHANGE, highlighting the continued commitment towards education and skills development programmes. Amongst its various courses, CHANGE provides a fashion design and tailoring programme, as well as business training.

Business   Khomas

Epangelo wants to increase government’s 3% share in Rössing Uranium

WINDHOEK – Epangelo Mining, the State-owned mining company established in 2008 to occupy a significant position in major commodity businesses, inclusive of uranium, has confirmed that while it was not offered a first-right of refusal for the Rio Tinto shares in Rössing Uranium, because it is not a direct shareholder in the mine, it is in fact interested in increasing government’s three percent stake in Rössing Uranium. CEO of Epangelo Mining, Eliphas Hawala, yesterday explained to New Era that only the government is entitled to receive a first right to refusal offer because government is a direct shareholder in the mine.

Business   Khomas

How to beat the Janu-worry blues

WINDHOEK - The festive season is a time of high risk for impulse spending – buying something because you see it, not because you need it. In light of Namibia’s economic downturn, fostering healthy spending behaviour has been top of mind for their citizens. Martha Murorua, Executive Officer for Consumer Banking at FNB Namibia, shares her thoughts.

Business   Khomas

Young entrepreneur encourages youth to read

WINDHOEK – Vna Native Foods, the relatively young business that last week walked away with the one-million-dollar prize at the Development Bank of Namibia’s 2018 Innovation Awards, is determined to become a household brand in the country.

Business   Khomas

MTC and Huawei’s LTE solution doubles network capacity

WINDHOEK - MTC Namibia partnered with Huawei to put the 4T6S solution into large-scale commercial use. The area selected to benefit from this solution is the central business district of Windhoek. This move is a conscious decision by MTC to efficiently improve network capacity and overall user experience while helping to slash site power consumption and total cost of operation. 

Business   Khomas

NWR reflects on 2018 as it continues to cut costs

WINDHOEK – As the year is quickly nearing its  end, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) is reflecting on some of the progress it made in 2018. NWR emphasises that the economic challenges facing the country played a significant role in how the company fared but notes that these trying times show how resilient the company is.

Business   Khomas

The benefits of sustainable investments

In many first world economies, the effects of global warming continue to manifest as a business reality. In response to this crisis, the Namibian banking sector, in support of the Millennium Development Goals, is mandated to play a vital role in accelerating the local market’s transition to a lower-carbon energy future. 

Business   Khomas

Prosperity enhances insurance product range

WINDHOEK - The Prosperity Group recently hosted brokers, shareholders, senior management and the media at the new San Karros Daan Viljoen Mountain View venue. The aim of the cocktail event was to showcase the new conference and entertainment venue within the Daan Viljoen Park, while at the same time introducing the Prosperity Lifecare Insurance product range for 2019, with some new additions and tweaks. 

Business   Khomas

MTC reaches milestone of 2.5 million active subscribers

 WINDHOEK - Mobile Telecommunications Company (MTC) has announced that as of  November 9, 2018 it has reached the 2.5 million active subscribers mark on its books. This is quite a remarkable feat considering the Namibian Statistics Agency estimates that the entire Namibian population is 2.413 million people. MTC’s calculation is based on an active subscriber’s definition by global industry standards, meaning that an active SIM subscriber implies that the SIM card should have been active in the last three months to be defined as such. An inactive SIM card less than three months is not considered be as an active SIM card. 

Business   Khomas

DPO receives payment facilitator licence in Namibia

WINDHOEK – Direct Pay Online (DPO) Group, one of the leading online payments service provider in Africa, announced that it obtained a Payment Facilitator licence from the Payments Association of Namibia (PAN) at the end of September. The licence, which took them about a year to secure, enables the DPO Group to roll out its payment services directly to Namibian businesses and entrepreneurs.

Business   Khomas

Capricorn Group equips management

WINDHOEK - Capricorn Group, Bank Windhoek’s holding company, recently launched its seven month Management Development Programme (MDP), in partnership with the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB).

Business   Khomas

SSC avails N$2 million for NUST to train Keetmanshoop youth

WINDHOEK - A service level agreement signed this week between the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) and the Social Security Commission (SSC) will facilitate skills training in gemology, jewellery design and entrepreneurship for the country’s unemployed youth.  The agreement, for which N$2 million has been reserved by SSC, was signed on Tuesday by Dr Tjama Tjivikua, NUST vice-chancellor (pro tem), and SSC chief executive officer, Milka Mungunda. 

Business   Khomas

Educated consumers more aware of their rights - Namfisa

WINDHOEK – Consumers within the financial services sphere are becoming more and more educated particularly with regard to knowing and understanding their rights as customers. This, according to the Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (Namfisa), is evident from the number of consumer complaints that have been steadily increasing on an annual basis. 

Business   Khomas

Namibia’s Green clinches potential deals at AfricaCom Expo

CAPE TOWN – A Namibian corporate Information Communication Technology (ICT) solutions provider, Green Enterprise Solutions, also known as Green, last week clinched significant potential deals at the just ended AfricaCom Expo held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). This is according to the company’s Marketing and Communication Coordinator, Agnes Nyirenda.  

Business   Khomas

PowerCom to begin construction of new tower at Kuisebmond

WINDHOEK - PowerCom Pty Ltd is currently in the process of constructing a new 30m Lattice tower at Kuisebmond which will be fully commissioned by January 2019 as part of its commitment to infrastructure investment. Demand for tower space has continued to grow in Kuisebmond, as well as across Namibia. The tower infrastructure company is responding to these demands and beginning their 2019 construction schedule in Kuisebmond.  

Business   Khomas

Huawei Launches ICT Talent Ecosystem Program in Sub-Sahara Africa

CAPE TOWN –There is critical shortage of skilled ICT professionals in Sub-Saharan Africa, which hampers the growth of a thriving ICT sector, which underpins economic growth.  To address this skills shortage, Huawei launched an ICT Talent Ecosystem Programme in Sub-Saharan Africa at Africacom 2018 - the largest telecommunications event in Africa, being held Cape Town. 

Business   Khomas

Vivo Energy focusses on HSSE importance

WINDHOEK - Vivo Energy, the market-leading company that distribute and markets Shell branded fuels and lubricants in Africa, held its annual Safety Day on Thursday. The Safety Day was an opportunity for all parties at Vivo Energy to refocus on the importance of Health, Safety, and Security & Environment (HSSE). 

Business   Khomas

Growing concern over Angolan fuel smuggling at Oshikango

WINDHOEK - The Ministry of Mines and Energy says it has noticed with growing concern the illegal activities taking place at the Oshikango border post in the Ohangwena Region where large amounts of illegal fuel are smuggled into the country for resale. Angolan petrol sells for just over N$6 per litre and diesel for about N$7.30 per litre compared to well over N$14 per litre in Namibia. 

Business   Khomas

Slowdown in housing prices brings inflation down slightly

WINDHOEK - The Namibia Statistics Agency’s (NSA’s) latest Consumer Price Index and inflation rate estimates for the month of October 2018 indicate that the annual inflation rate slowed to 5.1 percent compared to 5.2 percent recorded in October 2017, registering a decrease of 0.1 percentage points. Based    on October 2018 price movements, the monthly inflation rate stood at 0.4 percent compared to 0.8 percent registered a month earlier. 

Business   Khomas

Otavi Steel plant signs with Nedbank for N$2.7 billion project

WINDHOEK - Nedbank Namibia Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) and Noric Otavi Steel Processing (Pty) Ltd this week signed an agreement for Nedbank to act as the lead arranger for the Otavi Steel Manufacturing Plant project in Otavi. According to the agreement, Nedbank will assist with the financial structuring of the project and facilitate the raising of both quasi-equity and debt capital for the N$2.7 billion project.

Business   Khomas

Mungunda bags IPM MD of the Year 

WINDHOEK - Vetumbuavi Mungunda, the Managing Director of Standard Bank Namibia, was awarded with the Institute of People Management’s MD of the Year Award at its recently concluded IPM Excellence Gala Dinner Awards. The glamorous event took place at Hilton Hotel in front of a packed audience on Tuesday.

Business   Khomas

NWR pays N$60 million of DBN loan

WINDHOEK - Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) has to date paid N$60 million in interest to the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN), as interest on the N$120 million loan the company borrowed in 2006, Managing Director Zelna Hengari said.

Business   Khomas

Eldorado SS receives 10 computers

WINDHOEK - Last week the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust handed over 10 refurbished computers to the Eldorado Secondary School.  Principal Salwa Khedr said most of the computers will be used to increase learner intake in the ‘office practice’ subject, while two will be used in the school library. 

Business   Khomas

Afrox Leadership Academy aims to equip youth with necessary skills 

WINDHOEK - The inaugural Afrox Leadership Academy programme culminated in a gala dinner attended by First Lady Monica Geingos, in Windhoek on Friday, November 9, at Safari Hotel. The Afrox Leadership Academy was birthed out of the desire by the management of Afrox Namibia to identify the best possible method for intervention in skills development and poverty eradication in Namibia.

Business   Khomas

Union gets strike approval after wage deadlock with NWR 

WINDHOEK – Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) and Namibia Public Workers Union (Napwu) have reached a deadlock regarding the proposed salary increment for its employees. The deadlock has resulted in Napwu receiving a certificate of unresolved dispute that provides them with the mandate to go on strike after the rules of engagement are agreed between the two parties.

Business   Khomas

Fishing industry applauds TACs as it awaits new fishing rights

WINDHOEK – The Confederation of Namibian Fishing Associations has welcomed the Cabinet approved Total Allowable Catch (TAC) for hake of 154 000 metric tons for the 2018/2019 fishing season, which begins November 1 and ends on September 30, 2019. According to chairman of the confederation, Matti Amukwa, the TAC, which is recommended by fisheries scientists in the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources, is much like an individual’s salary in that you can get by what you have but you would always welcome more. 

Business   Khomas

‘Securing your legacy’ themes Nedbank Private Wealth launch

WINDHOEK - Using wealth to bring about a positive change to the world as well as leaving behind a legacy for your family and the next generation, were the underlining themes of the Nedbank Namibia Private Wealth official launch which took place on Wednesday, 7 November at the Am Weinberg Estate in Klein Windhoek.

Business   Khomas

Namibia can become self-sufficient in terms of energy production

This week New Era’s Senior Business Reporter, Edgar Brandt (EB), interviewed the Business Development Manager of Finnish energy firm, Wärtsilä, Mark Zoeters (MZ) who formed part of a Finnish business delegation that recently visited Namibia for a business seminar themed ‘Finland World Ideas’. The seminar was organised by the Finnish embassy.

Business   Khomas

NamPost inaugurates new warehouse

WINDHOEK - “I could not wish for more; the infrastructure is ready and it is now up to NamPost to utilize it maximally and create efficiencies that impact positively on both the customer and the staff of NamPost.” These sentiments were expressed by Nangula Hamunyela, chairperson of the Namibia Post Limited Board, when he officially inaugurated NamPost’s new courier warehouse on Wednesday. 

Business   Khomas

Stay vigilant and bank safely online

WINDHOEK - Since the introduction of digital channels, be it on a PC or mobile phone, fraudsters have targeted unsuspecting users of these channels. This ranges from incidents related to phishing, card swopping, skimming, ATM fraud, and identity theft, 419 scams and sim swopping.

Business   Khomas

Global oil prices and weakening Nam Dollar push fuel up again

WINDHOEK  – Motorists will have to brace themselves again on Wednesday this week when the recent warnings by economists that the fuel prices will continue to rise will become reality. Minister of Mines and Energy. Tom Alweendo, confirmed in a statement yesterday that Petrol will increase by 50 cents a litre while all grades of Diesel will go up by 70 cents a litre. 

Business   Khomas

Etosha Fishing wins big at National Quality Awards

WINDHOEK - Etosha Fishing Corporation asserted its position as a leading producer of quality canned fish products at the 6th Annual National Quality Awards hosted by the Namibian Standards Institution (NSI) in October. The company once again received top honours by winning three of the five large enterprise categories, including Company of the Year, Exporter of the Year and Product of the Year, a feat it managed in both 2015 and 2017. 

Business   Khomas

Namibia down one place to 107 in WB’s Doing Business Report

WINDHOEK - The World Bank’s (WB) Doing Business Report 2019, released at the end of October 2018, shows Namibia dropped one rank from 106 to 107 out of a total of 190 countries. The report ranks Namibia as 7th out of 14-member states of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) just like last year. However, while five SADC member states improved the ranking by up to five places (Mauritius) and one country maintained the ranking (South Africa), most SADC countries dropped by up to seven places (Tanzania).  

Business   Khomas

Minimum wage for domestic workers up by 4.15%

WINDHOEK – The ministry of labour has announced new minimum wages for domestic workers, which came into effect on October 1, 2018. The new wages for domestic workers were determined by a one percent increase coupled with the average inflation rate on basic items. 

Business   Khomas

Stage is set for lower housing demand as residential market struggles continue

WINDHOEK - In the latest housing index by FNB Namibia, Group Economist Namene Kalili concluded that the stage has been set for lower housing demand. “This can be based on economic growth stagnating, consumer confidence waning, increased affordable housing delivery, increased land delivery, rising interest rates, rising home ownership costs and the economy still shedding jobs.”

Business   Khomas

Bank Windhoek recognises central region estate agents

WINDHOEK - Aqua Real Estate was awarded the top estate agent award in both residential and commercial categories for the central region at a glittering Bank Windhoek Central Estate Agents Awards in Windhoek last week. Virgo Real Estate and Hot Properties took the second and third spot respectrively.

Business   Khomas

Finnish Economic Affairs minister accompanies visiting business delegation

WINDHOEK - Mika Lintilä, the Minister of Economic Affairs of the Republic of Finland, who arrived in Namibia on Saturday, is visiting the country for a week. The visit is organised in collaboration with Team Finland and Business Finland and includes about 50 industry leaders from 32 Finnish companies and institutions, making it one of the biggest business delegations of Finland so far accompanying the minister of economic affairs abroad.

Business   Khomas

Black ownership rules discarded for mining exploration licenses

WINDHOEK - International media from Reuters to CNBC was abuzz this weekend with news that Namibia has scrapped the requirement for partial black ownership and management of companies seeking mining exploration licenses. The Chamber of Mines said on Friday the requirements had been set aside by Mines and Energy Minister, Tom Alweendo, in a letter to the group. 

Business   Khomas

Relief at no new tax amendments in mid-term budget

WINDHOEK – While no new taxes were proposed yesterday by Finance Minister Calle Schlettwein, he mentioned that his ministry had made detailed income tax proposals available for further consultation. According to him, concerns were raised that some of the proposed changes will put additional strain on the already weak economy instead of stimulating growth. 

Business   Khomas

Pension funds could boost economy through infrastructure fund

WINDHOEK - “Investing in scary times” was the theme of an event held by Eos Capital, a private equity manager, in Windhoek on Tuesday. Speaking at the event was the CEO of the Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (SAVCA), Tanya van Lill, with the key message that pension funds in Namibia can find attractive and safe returns during these times by investing in private equity and infrastructure funds while also helping to stimulate the economy. 

Business   Khomas

Repo rate left unchanged at 6.75 percent 

WINDHOEK - In these trying economic times some relief for consumers came yesterday when the Bank of Namibia’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) left the repo rate unchanged at 6.75 percent. According to the MPC, this rate is appropriate to maintain the one-to-one link between the Namibia Dollar and the South African Rand, while supporting domestic economic growth. The repo rate is the rate at which commercial banks borrow money from the central bank and in turn determines interest rates charged  to bank customers. 

Business   Khomas

Championing ICT through the National Digital Strategy

As the 5th National ICT Summit draws to a close, we can look back on an event that has grown and matured over the years. With stakeholders from all sectors, taking part and discussing ICT and how it can assist in propelling our great nation forward to growth and prosperity and affect real socio-economic change. 

Business   Khomas

Armas becomes a vital cog in Namibia’s logistics machine

WINDHOEK - With Namibia’s role as a logistics hub in the southern Africa region becoming more apparent, business and job opportunities increased exponentially in Namibia’s harbours and transport sector. Andreas Armas of Andreas Armas Stevedoring CC and Misty Bay CC says he runs successful businesses in this tough sector.

Business   Khomas

Did you earn your bonus?

The end of another year is rapidly approaching and all thoughts are on December, the festive season is the season of giving. This means bonuses, 13th cheques are on the way and some employers even give a 14th cheque.

Business   Khomas

Competition Commission offers leniency for cartel behaviour

WINDHOEK - In an effort to curb anti-competitive behaviour amongst Namibian companies, the Namibian Competition Commission (NaCC) yesterday launched its Corporate Leniency Programme (CLP). The CLP provides a framework for businesses engaged in cartel conduct to report themselves to the Commission and hand over evidence regarding cartel conduct in return for lenient treatment. 

Business   Khomas

Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Centre to be launched this week

WINDHOEK - This week Namibia will launch the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (SACREEE). The centre will be launched through the Ministry of Mines and Energy in Windhoek on 24 October 2018 at an event that will be officiated by the Minister of Mines and Energy Namibia, Tom Alweendo.

Business   Khomas

Bank of Namibia scoops Best Company to Work For two years in a row

WINDHOEK - For the second time in a row, the Bank of Namibia has clinched the Deloitte Best Company to Work For Award , having won the award also in 2017. The bank was awarded a Platinum Seal of Achievement in the Small/Medium Size Company Category of companies with fewer than 500 employees at an award ceremony that took place on Wednesday, October 17. 

Business   Khomas

MTC boosts Gross Barmen with network upgrades

​​​​​​​WINDHOEK - The ongoing plans by the Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) expand network services in both rural areas and urban peripheries have seen the Namibia Wildlife Resort (NWR) – Gross Barmen Resort site being the latest beneficiary of a long overdue upgrade from 2G to a commissioned 3G enabled infrastructures.  

Business   Khomas

Peugeot not yet eyeing electric vehicles at Walvis Bay

WINDHOEK - The N$190 million Peugeot assembly plant being constructed in Walvis Bay, which is expected to be ready by the end of this year, is thus far slated to only produce fossil fuel vehicles (petrol and diesel) even as the French car maker plans on moving to fully electric vehicles from 2019 in the rest of the world.

Business   Khomas

FNB donates computers to school

WINDHOEK - The FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust, a brainchild of First National Bank (FNB), last week donated 10 refurbished computers to Mwandingi-Etuwata Amkongo Primary School as part of its its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) mandate.

Business   Khomas

Buy-A-Brick initiative targets construction of 1000 houses

WINDHOEK - The Buy-A-Brick Initiative spearheaded by Standard Bank Namibia and the Shack Dwellers Federation has set a target of delivering 1000 houses every year to Namibians in the low-to-no income groups after co-partners in the private sector expressed interest in funding the programme. 

Business   Khomas

Bank Windhoek opens first of its kind clinic for employees

WINDHOEK - Bank Windhoek opened a visiting on-site clinic last week at its Human Capital Department in Windhoek. The clinic is a first of its kind and offers employees, including those of its mother company, Capricorn Group, primary healthcare and wellness support services, delivered by licensed service providers. 

Business   Khomas

Digital transformation can boost youth unemployment - Simataa

WINDHOEK – At the opening of yesterday’s fifth annual Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Summit, the minister responsible for the sector proposed the establishment of policies and financial support for young people involved in ICT to showcase their innovative and business abilities. The three-day summit takes place under the theme; “Digital transformation for an ICT smart Namibia”.

Business   Khomas

NUST hosts National Cyber Security Competition with Green

WINDHOEK - Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) hosted the fourth National Cyber Security Competition with Green Enterprise Solutions as an industry and knowledge partner. The competition aims at creating awareness for cyber security and at the same time teach and learn from each other. 

Business   Khomas

Schlettwein concerned about declining private sector investment

WINDHOEK – In anticipation of the Mid-Term Budget Review in about two weeks’ time, Finance Minister Calle Schlettwein and a high-level delegation, including Bank of Namibia Governor, Iipumbu Shiimi, met with captains of private sector industries yesterday. At the well-attended meeting in the Ministry of Finance boardroom, Schlettwein expressed concern about declining private sector investment levels and increasing outflow of local capital. 

Business   Khomas

NWR continues to support local talent with Matongo Family challenge

WINDHOEK - The #letsgotoNWR challenge with the Matongo Family received an overwhelming response from the public with a combined 14 782 views by close of competition last week Friday. Since the initiative was launched at the beginning of September, the innovative challenge encouraged the public to create a new dance to the Matongo Family’s new single titled ‘Let’s Go’ featuring Maszanga.

Business   Khomas

Capricorn Group launches 2018 Integrated Annual Report

WINDHOEK – Capricorn Group launched its 2018 Integrated Annual Report yesterday, which is the third group integrated report that adheres to the International Integrated Reporting Council’s IR Framework. It is also the second consecutive report that includes the group’s subsidiaries in Botswana and Zambia. 

Business   Khomas

All flights to Harare cancelled until further notice

WINDHOEK – Following the impounding of an Air Namibia aircraft in Zimbabwe, the airline has cancelled all flights to Harare pending an appeal to that country’s Supreme Court. The airline has thus resolved to divert its existing flights between Hosea Kutako International Airport and Victoria Falls to Livingstone, Zambia, for the period October 06, 2018 to October 27, 2018. 

Business   Khomas

Scholtz pens guide to uplift youth

WINHDOEK – Regional Councillor for !Nami#us Constituency, Jan Scholtz has dedicated his spare time to becoming an author by writing a “Youth Leaders Guide” booklet that seeks to uplift the living standards of the youth and community he serves. 

Business   Khomas

FirstRand Namibia approves salary increases of over 7 percent

WINDHOEK - FirstRand Namibia and the Namibia Bank Workers Union (NBWU) have confirmed the increase of all employees’ basic salaries in the bargaining unit for the 2018/2019 financial year, at an across the board raise of 7,4 percent per annum. The effective date for the implementation of salary increases shall be back-dated to 1 August 2018. 

Business   Khomas

Hollard Namibia celebrates 15 years of ensuring better futures

In 2003, a small group of like-minded enthusiasts realised a dream, of taking Namibian insurance to another level, by challenging the industry norm. Since that day, the Hollard Namibia team has grown substantially, not only in size, but also in our capacity for knowledge and passion that would change the face of the local insurance industry forever.

Business   Khomas

Growing wealth domestically and internationally

WINDHOEK - In today’s globally, interlinked economy, more and more people are looking for international exposure for their investment portfolios. But, by not broadening their investments horizon, investors narrow their opportunity base. Though not without risk, analysts warn, global exposure provides diversification benefits and is one of the underpinnings of modern wealth management.

Business   Khomas

Cabin Crew Union calls for official inquiry into Air Namibia

WINDHOEK - The Namibia Cabin Crew Union (NCCU) yesterday staged a peaceful demonstration at the Air Namibia Head Office where they called for a Presidential Commission of Inquiry to be made into the affairs of the national airline. The demonstrators, consisting of union members and staff, wore all black to signify what they called the death of the relationship between workers and management. 

Business   Khomas

International Training College – Lingua and Green partner up during first Annual ICT Week

WINDHOEK - International Training College – Lingua (ITCL) and Green Enterprise Solutions (Green) continued their close working relationship regarding all things ICT during the first Annual ICT Week. The theme of the ICT Week was; “Creating Industry Partnership through Information Technology.” Kehad Snydewel, Managing Director of Green, delivered a keynote speech at Lingua’s event on; “Importance of IT in today’s world.” The three-day event creates a platform for the ICT industry, academia and students to discuss trends and challenges facing the industry globally and in Namibia.

Business   Khomas

Private sector credit extension driven by strong business demand

WINDHOEK - The most recent statistical data from the Bank of Namibia (BoN) for August 2018 that covers, amongst others, the extension of credit to the private sector (PSCE) shows that total credit extended to the private sector rose by 1.5 percent from N$93,409 million in July to N$94,783 million in August 2018. 

Business   Khomas

Fuel increase of 50c/l will push transport inflation into double digit territory

WINDHOEK – A local economic analyst, Klaus Schade, seems to have hit the nail squarely on the head with his prediction that fuel prices will continue to increase for the rest of the year. The Ministry of Mines and Energy yesterday confirmed that fuel pump prices for October, 2018, will increase with 50 cents per litre on all petroleum products at one minute past midnight on Wednesday, October 3, thereby edging pump prices ever closer to the N$14 per litre mark. 

Business   Khomas

How to turn around South African Airways

JOHANNESBURG - Now minister of public enterprises, Gordhan’s department has assumed oversight of SAA at a critical moment in its history. As recently appointed CEO Vuyani Jarana and his new leadership team pursue a make-or-break turnaround strategy to boost passenger numbers, rationalise routes and coax vital financial support from the government, the future of the airline remains obscure. With huge decisions on a potential privatisation or equity partnership pending, it remains to be seen whether Gordhan and his department can provide the support and oversight necessary to rescue the airline.

Business   Khomas

MTC hands over 19 new cars to competition winners

WINDHOEK  –  Mobile Telecommunications Limited  (MTC) on Friday handed over 19 brand-new Toyota 2.4 Hilux single cab vehicles, to 19 lucky customers. In a spectacular handover ceremony, held in the Windhoek’s central business district, MTC officially handed over the car keys to the respective winners from its recently ended Recharge & Win Competition that ran as from the beginning of August until 30th August 2018.  

Business   Khomas

Government to invest N$3.6 billion in agriculture during MTEF

WINDHOEK - Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, on Friday said government intervention in the agricultural sector will continue to be substantial during the next three years, until 2021, government plans to invest about N$3.6 billion over the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) into the development of this sector. While speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Asparagus Agro-Processing Factory, by Otjimbele Agriculture, at Ruacana in the Omusati Region, she said the sector in which Otjimbele has chosen to invest is a key sector of the economy due to its growth and employment-generation potential.

Business   Khomas

Entrepreneurship education key to employment creation

WINDHOEK - Entrepreneurship education is a key contributor to employment creation as it creates jobs for the youth when there are few available vacancies. This was one of the key messages on Thursday morning when Dr Becky Ndjoze-Ojo, Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Training and Innovation, addressed the opening of the 19th Annual Symposium by the Bank of Namibia.

Business   Khomas

September is the month for Business Women

WINDHOEK - The 22 September is commemorated as International Business Women’s Day. Desery van Wyk, Head Digital Products at FNB Namibia, said that International Business Women’s Day recognises that all women are seeking and deserve equal business opportunities and “we, at FNB Namibia feel the same”. 

Business   Khomas

Second quarterly GDP shows growth declined by 0.2%

WINDHOEK - The latest figures from the Namibia Statistics Agency indicates that the domestic economy performance remained suppressed in the second quarter of 2018, recording a contraction of 0.2 percent compared to the same period of 2017. Quarter on quarter, the economy maintained the same pace of declining growth of 0.2 percent. 

Business   Khomas

TIPEEG had positive effects on economic growth, jobs and incomes, says Calle

WINDHOEK – Finance Minister, Calle Schlettwein, has dismissed critics of the Targeted Intervention Programme for Employment and Economic Growth (TIPEEG) which was implemented between 2011/12 to 2013/14. Responding to statements made by McHenry Venaani, leader of Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), Schlettwein said the N$14.7 billion TIPEEG actually had positive effects on economic growth, jobs and incomes.

Business   Khomas

Youngsters at BI Dynamics develop ICT Summit app for free

WINDHOEK – With the focus of this year’s national Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Summit being youth empowerment and giving young people an opportunity to showcase their talents, a group of like-minded youngsters developed the official application (app) for this year’s event. 

Business   Khomas

Dolce & Kapana: A tale of resilience

WINDHOEK – An innovative idea by two business-minded individuals to commercialise kapana, a local delicacy of grilled meat often sold at an open market by small time business people, has sparked quite a stir on social media.

Business   Khomas

NSA’s land statistics prepare stakeholders for upcoming Land Conference

WINDHOEK  – The absence of a centralised database for Namibia’s land statistics is making it extremely difficult for government to make informed decisions on the contentious land issue. This is according to the Chairman of the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA), Dr John Steytler, who noted during the NSA’s Land Symposium last week that the agency’s recent Land Statistics booklet will provide facts and figures for fruitful engagement on land issues. 

Business   Khomas

NSI’s calibration certificates now internationally recognised

Calibration certificates issued by the Namibian Standards Institution (NSI) in the area of mass are now recognised and accepted by the international community. This comes after the institution published Namibia’s first Calibration and Measurement Capabilities (CMCs) in the field of Mass Metrology on the International Bureau of Weights and Measures -  Key Comparisons Database (BIPM -KCDB). 

Business   Khomas

FNB announces data free app use

WINDHOEK - In an effort to reduce costs and pave the way for all Namibians to bank anywhere, anytime without additional costs, FNB Namibia and partner MTC are proud to announce that the FNB App has been zero rated, which means customers will not need data or credit to do their banking on their phone via the FNB App. 

Business   Khomas

NamPower used South African company to assist with ‘refreshed’ logo

WINDHOEK – The national power utility, the Namibia Power Corporation (NamPower) has responded to escalating criticism on its refreshed logo that was revealed in two advertorials early this week saying the exercise was part of the production of a new Corporate Identity (CI) Manual. New Era can reveal that NamPower paid N$235 000 for the CI Manual, which included the development and printing of ‘a number of copies’. Part of this was paid to Pure Publishing and Design CC, a South African company that confirmed they assisted NamPower’s marketing department in refreshing the logo.   

Business   Khomas

NSA to host land statistics symposium today

In about two weeks’ time Namibia will host its second land conference. As part of its contribution towards the debate of the second national land conference, the NSA has embarked upon a compilation exercise for different land statistics in the country. The aim of the exercise is to compile statistics and develop a National Land Statistics Booklet to highlight, in a

