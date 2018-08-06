  • January 2nd, 2019
Erongo

WOEMA   Erongo

Exciting Jimny launched at new Suzuki showroom

Suzuki Namibia celebrated the launch of its much-anticipated all-new Suzuki Jimny 4x4 recently with an overwhelming public response, along with the official opening of their modern Swakopmund showroom, to further boost the N$5-million franchise investment whilst growing the popular Suzuki brand in this country.

Sports   Erongo

Ageing “Wessie” crowned top senior golfer at Rossmund 

SWAKOPMUND – Despite his advanced age, veteran golfer Piet van der Westhuizen, 80, was deservedly crowned as the winner of the Bank Windhoek Swakopmund Coastal Senior Open Golf Day tourney at Rossmund golf course, recently. Though the annual gathering caters for play-offs between the coastal and the central seniors - individual entrants also participated.

Youth   Erongo

Youth implored to unlock blue economy

WALVIS BAY - The CEO of the Namibia Ports Authority, Bisey /Uirab, has encouraged Namibian youth to take up a keen interest and explore the ocean economy as a means of job creation and poverty alleviation.

National   Erongo

SADC thrashes out regional extraditions

SWAKOPMUND - Senior legal officials from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are currently discussing the implementation of legal instruments that are part of the protocols on Extradition and on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters.

National   Erongo

Kavihuha calls Labour Commission toothless

WALVIS BAY - The government does not have the interests of workers at heart, hence unionists should become bigger players to safeguard the future of the country and the public, says the Secretary General of the Trade Union Congress of Namibia (Tucna), Mahongora Kavihuha.  

National   Erongo

Walvis' ill drug suspect rushed to Windhoek

WALVIS BAY - Walvis Bay businessman Louis Nasilowski who was arrested on Friday afternoon for being in possession of the illegal stimulant amphetamine, which he allegedly sold over the counter at his video shop, was rushed to Windhoek on Saturday after he fell ill while in police custody.

National   Erongo

Oceana Group invests N$2.9m  to retain jobs

SWAKOPMUND - The Oceana Group, of which Etosha Fishing and Erongo Marine Enterprise are a part, has invested N$2.9 million into a fish packaging plant to prevent job losses in a sector that has not been spared from the ravages of a shrinking economy. 

National   Erongo

Coastal women stressed by maintenance dodgers

SWAKOPMUND - Tracing men who are in arrears for child maintenance and holding them accountable still remains a challenge for many heartbroken coastal mothers who feel the justice system is too lenient on these fathers who impregnate women and then vanish.

National   Erongo

Husab mine fatality investigated

WALVIS BAY - The Ministry of Mines and Energy and the Namibian Police at Walvis Bay will conduct a formal investigation into the death of an employee of Husab Uranium mine who died on Monday afternoon in an accident at the mine.

National   Erongo

Regional newsletter undergoes reconstruction

KHORIXAS - The Savanna - a bi- monthly sub regional newsletter in Erongo region founded by Dirck Julius Kuzaitjike, is currently on hold for reconstruction. The newsletter was printed by the Kuzaitjike couple themselves in A4 booklet size and operated from their home, 678 Uibasen Street in Ozondje, Omaruru.

National   Erongo

Dining Walvis toddler chokes to death

SWAKOPMUND - A toddler tragically choked to death on Saturday evening while having dinner with her family in Walvis Bay. According to the police weekend crime report, Lonia Naloliwa Shihepo, 4, died Saturday evening despite desperate attempts by medical personnel at the Walvis Bay hospital to save her.

National   Erongo

Rossing gets new MD

SWAKOPMUND - Rössing Uranium Limited, one of the oldest uranium mines in the world has appointed Richard Storrie as the new Managing Director. 

National   Erongo

Tourists cautioned about crime on secluded roads

SWAKOPMUND - The Namibian Police in Erongo Region have issued a stern warning to motorists and tourists not to stop for any vehicles that appears to have run out of fuel or experience mechanical problems along deserted coastal roads as criminals use these tricks

National   Erongo

Award food tenders to more companies, Mutjavikua

SWAKOPMUND – Erongo regional governor Cleophas Mutjavikua says government bodies awarding tenders in the regions should consult and seek advice from the regional leadership to avoid catastrophes such as the recent food crisis experienced by state hospitals in the region. 

National   Erongo

More fish needed on Namibian dining tables

SWAKOPMUND - Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources Bernard Esau has appealed to the fishing industry not to see the Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion (NFCPT) as a competitor but instead create synergy to accelerate fish consumption in Namibia.

National   Erongo

Erongo Marine bankrolls hospital food bank

WALVIS BAY - The recent food crisis experienced by state hospitals in the Erongo region after the contracted company failed to provide food for three days for state patients at the hospital has resulted in the establishment of an emergency foodbank for the region.

National   Erongo

Employee fired for opening case against NIMT boss

WALVIS BAY - A training officer at the Namibian Institute of Mining and Technology (NIMT), Keetmanshoop campus, Onno Nghidileko was fired last week Monday by the institution, whose planned retrenchment of 40 employees was put on hold after the line ministry intervened.

Front Page News   Erongo

Star of the Week: Walvis Bay, Mayor Wilfred Immanuel

Our Star of the Week is Walvis Bay, Mayor Wilfred Immanuel who through his good leadership averted a possible food crisis at Walvis Bay and Swakopmund State Hospitals after about 85 patients were left without food for several days when a catering company contracted to supply food, withdrew its services due to money owed to it by the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

National   Erongo

NAPWU declares NIMT retrenchments illegal

WALVIS BAY - Some of the about 40 workers retrenched from the Namibian Institute of Mining and Technology (NIMT) and their union have vowed to challenge the retrenchments as well as seek intervention from the highest office in the country as it was not done in accordance with the Labour Act.

Front Page News   Erongo

Twelve people die in road accidents

OTJIWARONGO – Twelve people died in three separate road accidents on Friday and Saturday, with one killing eight people north of Otjiwarongo. The other two accidents on Saturday, which occurred in Erongo Region, claimed four lives.

Sports   Erongo

Fistball league hits home straight

SWAKOPMUND - The 4th round of matches in the exciting Bank Windhoek Fistball League takes place at the Swakopmund Fussball Club (SFC) in Swakopmund on Saturday at 08h00 ahead of the much anticipated play-offs in September.

National   Erongo

Swakop shuts chaotic new parking system

SWAKOPMUND - The Swakopmund Municipality had to temporarily suspend its newly installed parking system in town following a huge public outcry over the system that has been described a nuisance. The system has been operational for about two weeks now but was criticised by residents who said that the system was a nuisance and defeated the whole purpose it was created for.

