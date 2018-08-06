Fresh seafood cuisine a summer holiday delight
The year-end holidays are finally here, and if you are down at the coast, what better way to enjoy an ocean fresh seafood platter, whilst sitting at your favourite restaurant soaking up the atmosphere.
Usually at this time of the year, we are normally compelled to take stock of our achievements and challenges in order to plan for the next year.
Suzuki Namibia celebrated the launch of its much-anticipated all-new Suzuki Jimny 4x4 recently with an overwhelming public response, along with the official opening of their modern Swakopmund showroom, to further boost the N$5-million franchise investment whilst growing the popular Suzuki brand in this country.
WINDHOEK – Both business and leisure travellers alike looking for hospitalities and camping sites in Windhoek and surrounding areas are in for a great treat this holiday.
SWAKOPMUND - Expectations are high this festive season with tourism and the hospitality industry expecting once again to capitalise on both local and international tourists.
WALVIS BAY - A safe holiday is the best holiday and it is extremely important that residents and visitors to the coast stay within the law and out of trouble while at the coast.
SWAKOPMUND – Despite his advanced age, veteran golfer Piet van der Westhuizen, 80, was deservedly crowned as the winner of the Bank Windhoek Swakopmund Coastal Senior Open Golf Day tourney at Rossmund golf course, recently. Though the annual gathering caters for play-offs between the coastal and the central seniors - individual entrants also participated.
SWAKOPMUND -Visiting the coast does not only mean partying up a storm or visiting the beach as the whole coastal offers other forms of fun that is educative and thrilling recreational activities that can be enjoyed by the whole family.
SWAKOPMUND - Walvis Bay and Henties Bay offer unique recreational activities and can be a good escape especially judging by the fact that Swakopmund will once again be fully packed this festive season.
This week I was pleased to officiate at the landmark event – the unveiling of the Peugeot Opel Assembly Plant in Namibia at Walvis Bay.
WINDHOEK - The 20-year-old beauty, Julia Kandjimbi, who was just crowned Miss Walvis Bay over the weekend, is embarking on a “one dollar project” early next year, by knocking on people’s doors to collect funds for her projects.
SWAKOPMUND - A two-year-old boy and a 30-year-old woman became the first casualties of road accidents in Erongo Region as the region readies itself for the busy festive season when carnage is usually rife.
SWAKOPMUND - The newly appointed CEO of the Swakopmund Municipality, Archie Benjamin, has pledged his dedication and commitment to fulfil the Swakopmund Council’s vision.
SWAKOPMUND - The two suspects arrested in connection with a record cocaine haul with a street value of N$206 million, will have to remain in custody until 30 May next year.
WALVIS BAY - The CEO of the Namibia Ports Authority, Bisey /Uirab, has encouraged Namibian youth to take up a keen interest and explore the ocean economy as a means of job creation and poverty alleviation.
SWAKOPMUND - Senior legal officials from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are currently discussing the implementation of legal instruments that are part of the protocols on Extradition and on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters.
SWAKOPMUND - Rio Tinto’s decision to sell its stake in Rössing to China National Uranium Corporation (CNUC) mitigates further job losses in the mining sector as the strategic mine was set to cease operations within the next seven years.
SWAKOPMUND - A skewed and inequitable salary structure and the unwillingness of the Swakopmund municipality and council to address the matter has resulted in a peaceful protest during lunch time yesterday in Swakopmund.
SWAKOPMUND - The new Insolvency Bill, for which consultations are currently underway, will encourage Namibians not to be scared to take risks when it comes to business opportunities and to make use of all available legal instruments to protect their livelihoods.
WALVIS BAY - The government does not have the interests of workers at heart, hence unionists should become bigger players to safeguard the future of the country and the public, says the Secretary General of the Trade Union Congress of Namibia (Tucna), Mahongora Kavihuha.
WALVIS BAY - Two minors have been killed in ravaging shack fires that left at least 14 people homeless in Swakopmund and Henties Bay over the weekend.
WALVIS BAY - The Trade Union Congress of Namibia (Tucna) wants the provision of housing, severance payments and working hours, including of security guards, to be revisited.
WALVIS BAY - Walvis Bay businessman Louis Nasilowski who was arrested on Friday afternoon for being in possession of the illegal stimulant amphetamine, which he allegedly sold over the counter at his video shop, was rushed to Windhoek on Saturday after he fell ill while in police custody.
SWAKOPMUND - The Governor of Erongo Region, Cleophas Mutjavikua says Namibia has become a nation that acts only when tragedy strikes, in terms of gender-based violence (GBV) instead of spotting the dangers and avoid them from happening.
SWAKOPMUND - The Oceana Group, of which Etosha Fishing and Erongo Marine Enterprise are a part, has invested N$2.9 million into a fish packaging plant to prevent job losses in a sector that has not been spared from the ravages of a shrinking economy.
SWAKOPMUND - Tracing men who are in arrears for child maintenance and holding them accountable still remains a challenge for many heartbroken coastal mothers who feel the justice system is too lenient on these fathers who impregnate women and then vanish.
SWAKOPMUND - Murder suspect, Ivan Pitt (29), wanted by the police in connection with the brutal murder of his girlfriend Lindie Prinsloo was found dead on Monday morning.
SWAKOPMUND - Namibian artists at the coast have vowed to clamp down on music piracy as they are losing out on their only source of income through this illegal practice.
WALVIS BAY - The manhunt for the suspected Swakopmund killer, who is linked to the brutal killing of well-known coastal artist Lindie Prinsloo, 39, on Friday is ongoing.
WALVIS BAY - Civil servants who are unpatriotic and derelict in their duties are the worst enemies of development in Namibia as they derail efforts to woo investors through unnecessary bureaucracy that delays investment opportunities.
WALVIS BAY - The Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare wants gender mainstreaming to be extended to the agricultural sector so that more women benefit from agricultural programmes, projects and initiatives.
WALVIS BAY - The Ministry of Mines and Energy and the Namibian Police at Walvis Bay will conduct a formal investigation into the death of an employee of Husab Uranium mine who died on Monday afternoon in an accident at the mine.
KHORIXAS - The Savanna - a bi- monthly sub regional newsletter in Erongo region founded by Dirck Julius Kuzaitjike, is currently on hold for reconstruction. The newsletter was printed by the Kuzaitjike couple themselves in A4 booklet size and operated from their home, 678 Uibasen Street in Ozondje, Omaruru.
WALVIS BAY - “My father was very abusive. One day he beat my mother so bad that I thought she would die. I ran to a nearby house for help, but the uncle I found told me to go back home as everything would be fine.”
SWAKOPMUND - Local authorities must go back to their founding mandate, which is to serve communities through the provision of affordable land and housing, by partnering with institutions such as the National Housing Enterprise (NHE) and other investors.
WALVIS BAY - Urban and Rural Development Minister Peya Mushelenga yesterday said some Namibia mayors live large by grabbing all travelling duties of their local authority councils and thus claim monetary allowances that come with such travels.
WALVIS BAY - The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says it has intensified its investigation into the Walvis Bay municipal council after the alleged abuse of two more credit cards at council came to light.
SWAKOPMUND - A toddler tragically choked to death on Saturday evening while having dinner with her family in Walvis Bay. According to the police weekend crime report, Lonia Naloliwa Shihepo, 4, died Saturday evening despite desperate attempts by medical personnel at the Walvis Bay hospital to save her.
Our Star of the Week is the prosecutor at the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court who speedily prosecuted and had jailed Lukas Shoombe, 28, for a year barely a day after he robbed a British tourist of two cameras worth N$9 500. The same court this week sent out a stern warning to these gangs of thieves preying on tourists when
SWAKOPMUND - The Swakopmund International Trade Expo (Swaitex) has experienced a decline of 30 percent in exhibitors this year.
SWAKOPMUND - Rössing Uranium Limited, one of the oldest uranium mines in the world has appointed Richard Storrie as the new Managing Director.
SWAKOPMUND – Erongo governor Cleophas Mutjavikua says the radical youth should expend their energy towards invention and innovation instead of spending valuable time criticising the government.
SWAKOPMUND - A judicial record was set by the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday that prosecuted and convicted Lukas Shoombe, 28, for robbing a British tourist of two cameras worth N$9 500 on Tuesday and jailed him for a year.
Video: Omaruru Street Mile into 6th year
SWAKOPMUND - State witness Johan Joubert says there is no way that Walter Helmut Joschko, the German national could have avoided the horrific car accident of 29 December 2014, in which he and five others died between Henties Bay and Swakopmund.
SWAKOPMUND - The Namibian Police in Erongo Region have issued a stern warning to motorists and tourists not to stop for any vehicles that appears to have run out of fuel or experience mechanical problems along deserted coastal roads as criminals use these tricks
WALVIS BAY - The Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust (NFCPT) will host its annual fish consumption day in Opuwo in Kunene in October to encourage more people to eat fish.
WALVIS BAY - The community should play an active role to identify and report domestic violence incidents within the society.
SWAKOPMUND – Erongo regional governor Cleophas Mutjavikua says government bodies awarding tenders in the regions should consult and seek advice from the regional leadership to avoid catastrophes such as the recent food crisis experienced by state hospitals in the region.
SWAKOPMUND - Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources Bernard Esau has appealed to the fishing industry not to see the Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion (NFCPT) as a competitor but instead create synergy to accelerate fish consumption in Namibia.
WALVIS BAY - The recent food crisis experienced by state hospitals in the Erongo region after the contracted company failed to provide food for three days for state patients at the hospital has resulted in the establishment of an emergency foodbank for the region.
WALVIS BAY - A training officer at the Namibian Institute of Mining and Technology (NIMT), Keetmanshoop campus, Onno Nghidileko was fired last week Monday by the institution, whose planned retrenchment of 40 employees was put on hold after the line ministry intervened.
Our Star of the Week is Walvis Bay, Mayor Wilfred Immanuel who through his good leadership averted a possible food crisis at Walvis Bay and Swakopmund State Hospitals after about 85 patients were left without food for several days when a catering company contracted to supply food, withdrew its services due to money owed to it by the Ministry of Health and Social Services.
WALVIS BAY - Some of the about 40 workers retrenched from the Namibian Institute of Mining and Technology (NIMT) and their union have vowed to challenge the retrenchments as well as seek intervention from the highest office in the country as it was not done in accordance with the Labour Act.
WALVIS BAY - Former Rössing Uranium employee Hendrik Bok, 60, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) last week on charges related to tender fraud.
While Namibia is still in shock over the brutal murder and mutilation of Cheryl Avihe Ujaha whose partial remains were discovered
Swakopmund and Walvis Bay residents are up in arms against the regional electricity distributor, Erongo Red for its pricey tariffs.
Domestic violence has once again claimed the life of a 26-year-old woman who was stabbed to death with a spear on Saturday in Karibib, Erongo Region.
The COSDEF Arts & Craft Centre in Swakopmund has received a colourful new facade, thanks to art students who painted the 72-metre long external wall in decorative eye-catching patterns last week.
WALVIS BAY - The bail application for the two suspects implicated in the N$206 million cocaine case is set to commence today in the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court.
OTJIWARONGO – Twelve people died in three separate road accidents on Friday and Saturday, with one killing eight people north of Otjiwarongo. The other two accidents on Saturday, which occurred in Erongo Region, claimed four lives.
SWAKOPMUND - The Minister of Mines and Energy, Tom Alweendo, says the provision of electricity should be a priority, while at the same time ensuring electricity is available on demand and affordable. He says this must be done without compromising economic development.
SWAKOPMUND - The 4th round of matches in the exciting Bank Windhoek Fistball League takes place at the Swakopmund Fussball Club (SFC) in Swakopmund on Saturday at 08h00 ahead of the much anticipated play-offs in September.
SWAKOPMUND - Some landless residents of Henties Bay have threatened to grab land today if their demands for residential land are not met.
SWAKOPMUND - The Swakopmund Municipality had to temporarily suspend its newly installed parking system in town following a huge public outcry over the system that has been described a nuisance. The system has been operational for about two weeks now but was criticised by residents who said that the system was a nuisance and defeated the whole purpose it was created for.
SWAKOPMUND - Inmates at the Swakopmund Correctional facility on Tuesday attended the first class of e-learning training, being offered by Uhili Necessity Wellness Trust at the Information Resource Centre at the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology.
SWAKOPMUND - President Geingob says Namibia needs to plan ahead for urbanisation over the coming decades.
USAKOS - The tiny oasis town of Usakos holed up in the mountainous Erongo Region, came to life during the 4th edition of the annual Sports and Entertainment Festival at the Hakaseb sport field,last weekend.
SWAKOPMUND - Ex-convict Fanie Nanub is seeking justice for spending almost a decade more than his initial sentence in prison.
Geingob celebrates birthday with Erongo elderly