WINDHOEK- The Mariental Public Library has embarked on a new programme titled Life after Grade 12. The idea initiated last year by Letta Shivute, the librarian, is to inform and advice learners about different study fields, and different jobs in the market. Shivute came up with this initiative when she noticed that learners who came to do online applications to different universities last year, were just applying for almost the same study fields, revealing a lack of information on different career choices. Shivute thus thought it fit to expose the learners to different career choices.