O.COM, made up of Junoxz and Wizzen, hailing from Opuwo in Ruacana Constituency has released their second album, King of Kulture. King of Kulture has 14 tracks concentrating on social issues. In fact, the album is inspired by the Dhemba traditional music with a mix of modern sound. The genre is dominantly Afro pop and Dancehall with hybrids like Afro-trance, Afro-club as well as Kwaito. Other songs have a House and a bit of Trapsoul vibe. “The key message in this album is basically to urge the youth to embrace their roots because we believe tradition in other word may be a very good religion,” says Junoxz.