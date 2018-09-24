  • January 2nd, 2019
Sports

Sports   Erongo

Ageing “Wessie” crowned top senior golfer at Rossmund 

SWAKOPMUND – Despite his advanced age, veteran golfer Piet van der Westhuizen, 80, was deservedly crowned as the winner of the Bank Windhoek Swakopmund Coastal Senior Open Golf Day tourney at Rossmund golf course, recently. Though the annual gathering caters for play-offs between the coastal and the central seniors - individual entrants also participated.

Sports   Africa

AFCON remains in the hands of a few

GABORONE - The latest decision to strip Cameroon of its right to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, due to security concerns and infrastructure delays, will see the continental soccer showpiece rotate in the hands of a few.

Sports   Khomas

Ministry not siding with Mbidi or Rukoro, says Tjongarero

WINDHOEK – Deputy Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service Agnes Tjongarero yesterday rubbished perceptions and various media reports portraying the line ministry as being in favour of Namibia Football Association (NFA) president Frans Mbidi in his ongoing squabbles with the association’s secretary general Barry Rukoro.

Sports   Khomas

Jam-packed league action this weekend

WINDHOEK – It is expected to be another weekend of jam-packed action in the country flagship football league, the MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL), when proceedings get underway for the third and fourth rounds.

Sports   Khomas

Welwitschias hail European Tour success

WINDHOEK – Senior members of the national senior rugby team, the Welwitschias, have hailed as a massive success their recent European Tour, which saw Namibia locking horns with the likes of Portugal, Russia and Spain.

Sports   Khomas

Nedbank Desert Dash set for next month

WINDHOEK - With the stage set for one of the most gruelling endurance events globally through 369 km of the formidable Namib Desert, more than 1 000 Dashers are ready to conquer the oldest desert in the world in the course of just 24 hours when the annual Nedbank Desert Dash gets underway at Swakopmund on December 8.

Sports   Khomas

Elombe Community ploughs back in education through sports …Mind games takes centre at festive gathering

ELOMBE – Located in close proximity of Onayena Constituency in the Oshikoto Region, Elombe village promises to spring to life when the local community host a mega multi sports competition on the 28th of next month during the festive season. A first of its kind in that neck of the woods, the three-day multi sport tourney is featuring the beautiful game of football, netball, volleyball and chess, it is sponsored to the tune of N$ 10,000. 

Sports   Khomas

Archers end season in high spirits 

WINDHOEK – A total of  73 archers inclusive of 44 juniors and 29 seniors converged at the St George’s shooting range in Windhoek, grilling each other for supremacy in the final the NASP shoot of the year competition on Saturday. 

Sports   Khomas

Action replay with the ‘Kalahari beast’ Striker Makgone

There are hordes of former footballers to whom the beautiful game of  football owes a massive debt of gratitude. These blokes need some kind of acknowledgement and though a significant chunk of them have gone the way of all flesh, others are still around struggling to make ends meet while others are going about their business, totally forgotten.  One of those unheralded sons of the soil is none other than Eastern Jumpers Football Club’s tireless midfield general Striker Makgone.

Sports   Khomas

Warriors come off age

Given the importance and benefits the beautiful game of football provides to unite broken communities and people from all walks of life, one could not help but to shed a tear or two of joy and ecstasy for the Brave Warriors’ near faultless performance against the visiting Guinea Bissau at the packed to rafters Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek, last weekend.

Sports   Khomas

Coleman scores her first goal for Valencia

WINDHOEK – Namibian international Zenatha Coleman on Wednesday scored her first goal for Spanish club Valencia CF Femenino to propel them to an exhilarating 2-all draw against Albacete Foundation in their Primera División clash at Antonio Puchades Stadium.

Sports   Khomas

MTC Sunshine Regional Boxing Cup this month

WINDHOEK - The eagerly awaited MTC Sunshine Regional Boxing Cup, held annually under the auspices of the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy with the blessing of the Khomas Boxing Federation (KBF), will take place in the capital on the weekend of November 28 to December 1.

Sports   Khomas

We can still qualify for 2019 Afcon, says hopeful Mannetti …Bissau clash ends in thrilling goalless draw

WINDHOEK – Despite being held to an exhilarating goalless draw by the visiting Wild Dogs of Guinea Bissau in Saturday’s 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group K crunch qualifier at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, all hope is not yet lost for the Brave Warriors as chances remain aplenty for Namibia to make a historic third appearance at Africa’s biggest football showpiece.

Sports   Khomas

Up close with Sidney Plaatjies, the “Aimablaagte Bomber”

Namibian football is a great deal indebted to former Brave Warriors head coach, the late Theodore “Ted” Dumitru.  The short fused football genius might have ruffled feathers with local football authorities whilst his relationship with media practitioners was also not a bed of roses but the uncompromising Romania certainly left his mark in the history of

Sports   Khomas

Don’t burn the candle at both ends

The merry-go-round shenanigans dominating our football structures are being taken to another level, so to speak.  For starters, yours truly is very happy that the southern region is finally represented in the country’s topflight football league, the MTC Premiership after many years. Surely, the south has over the years produced some of the finest footballers to have ever come from our shores. 

Sports   Khomas

NBSL awards top performing schools

WINDHOEK – Top performing schools plying their trade in the ever-growing Namibia Basketball Schools League (NBSL), which is held under the auspices of the Namibia Basketball Federation (NFBF), were recently awarded for their hard work and exploits on the courts.

Sports   Khomas

Starlile open African  safari in Comoros

WINDHOEK – Namibian champions Katutura glamour football club African Stars open their   assault in continental club football away from home with a tie against Comoros outfit Volcano Club de Moroni in the Total CAF African Champions League preliminary round on the weekend of 27/28th of this month, with the return leg a week later in Windhoek.

Sports   Khomas

Namibian football on devastating self-destruction path

The ongoing stressful shenanigans prevailing in our football are a serious cause of concern, so to speak.  When the application of basic rules and regulations governing the beautiful-turned-ugly game of football are constantly violated at the slightest provocation, shivers are likely to run riot in the bellies of hardened criminals.

Sports   Khomas

Young African suspended from NPL

WINDHOEK – As per earlier recommendations of the Namibia Premier League (NPL) Prosecutor Kadhila Amoomo, the NPL executive committee yesterday resolved to suspend Gobabis-based club Young African FC from all league activities with immediate effect, pending the finalisation of the disciplinary proceedings against the club.

Sports   Khomas

NFA receives paint from Neo Paints

WINDHOEK - Neo Paints on Tuesday morning handed-over 100 paint drums to the Namibia Football Association (NFA) to assist the Association and its members with football fields marking countrywide, a move that was welcomed by the NFA.

Sports   Khomas

Vries rubbishes ‘fake’ media reports 

WINDHOEK – Namibia international goalkeeper Virgil Vries yesterday strongly rubbished a report by South African football magazine Soccer Laduma that claimed the Namibian had gone AWOL and his club Kaizer Chiefs has no idea of his whereabouts.

Sports   Kavango West

Kavango West Governor’s Cup set December

RUNDU - The second edition of the three day annual Kavango West Governor’s Cup is slated for the weekend of 14th of next month to be hosted in the Kapako Constituency, with eight constituencies from Kavango West Region in action. The competition is the brainchild of the Kavango West Regional Governor, Honourable Sirkka Ausiku in collaboration with the Regional Football Committee.

Sports   Khomas

Football Politics: State of Namibian football

There is presently much to write home about regarding the state of Namibian football in general. For now I will focus on the Namibian Football Executive Committee, their involvement in soccer in general, the rules, regulations and statutes, interpretation and application thereof, a call to translate NFA constitution, the  rules, regulations and statutes in local vernaculars.

Sports   Khomas

Gerros Uri-Khob, the Copper Bullet

History reveals that former Brave Warriors midfield general, one Johannes “Congo” Hindjou, alias “Jakkals” was the chief architect behind Namibia’s maiden qualification for the AFCON Finals in Burkina Faso, in 1998.

Sports   Khomas

Aqua Splash Beach Volleyball takes off in the North

OSHAKATI – It has been a target of the NVF to develop beach volleyball outside of the central regions since 2015, to link with the NVF strategy of de-centralizing volleyball and empowering the regions. The NVF’s focus of the Aqua Splash Beach Volleyball Development in the north of Namibia 2018 was to engage, promote and share knowledge about beach volleyball with the Kavango and Far North volleyball associations’ athletes and coaches. 

Sports   Khomas

Businesses take care of Otavi residents

OTAVI  - Despite the ongoing economic meltdown experienced in Namibia and elsewhere, a quartet of companies refused to backtrack on social responsibilities towards those towns that are still in need of community development projects.

Sports   Khomas

Stop the rot: Open letter to the NFA Executive Committee

Dear members of the NFA executive committee, I am writing this Open Letter to you as custodians of our football, the game we love. I want to state from the onset that apart from being part owner of Tura Magic, a club in the Namibia Premier League, I hold no official position that entitles me to address you in this manner and you may therefore find my way of approaching you at odds with your Statutes.

Sports   Khomas

Fifty riders thrill at National Enduro Series

KUPFERBERG - The recently concluded Kupferberg National Enduro series event did not disappoint with some proper hill climbs and few technical sections testing the riders as they went all out to secure the final points in this year’s championship. 

Sports   Khomas

NFA sends Mbidi packing 

WINDHOEK – In an unexpected twist of things, the National Executive Committee of the Namibia Football Association (NFA) has grounded its President, Frans Mbidi.

Sports   Khomas

Annual Sports Awards tomorrow in Swakop

WINDHOEK – The 2018 edition of the annual Namibia Sports Awards will tomorrow take centre stage at Swakopmund, where the country’s crème de la crème sports personalities will be rewarded for their hard work and efforts.

Sports   Khomas

Zico Kapule, midfielder par excellence

Having made just one appearance for the Brave Warriors in an international friendly against tiny Lesotho in Maseru in 1997 – retired Tigers Football Club skillful attacking midfielder Alele Kapule must be considered unfortunate not to have added to his single cap for the national senior football team, the Brave Warriors.

Sports   Khomas

Our boxers need no foreign trainers – Tobias

WINDHOEK – Local leading boxing promoter Nestor “Sunshine” Tobias yesterday strongly rejected perceptions that in order for Namibian boxers to conquer the global arena, they will need the impetus of top international trainers as opposed to locals.

Sports   Khomas

Ambunda signs with Asian giant Ringstar Boxing

WINDHOEK - Fresh from his impressive showing, en route to claim the IBO World Super Bantamweight title in September, at the Marina Bay Sands, veteran Namibian boxer Paulus ‘The Rock’ Ambunda, (27-2-0), has joined Ringstar Boxing’s impressive roster of boxers under its management and promotion. 

Sports   Khomas

Dance Sport Namibia selects national team

WINDHOEK - Dance Sport Namibia (DSN) has selected a strong 14-member team to represent Namibia at the three-day Ballroom and Latin American Dance Styles, representing the country at the Rumba in the Jungle competition, which gets underway in Johannesburg today at Sun City, South Africa.

Sports   Khomas

The dangers of political flags, banners at stadiums … ‘SWAPO’ flags spotted at Brave Warriors match

WINDHOEK – While Namibians in all corners of the country are still jovially basking in the glory of Brave Warriors’ 1-0 win over the resilient Mozambican Black Mambas on Tuesday at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, it has also since emerged that a certain portion of fans in attendance breached FIFA rules and regulations when they hoisted political flags during the match.

Sports   Khomas

Just a few more steps towards AFCON 2019 - Mannetti

WINDHOEK – Brave Warriors 1-0 win over Mozambique on Tuesday night gives Namibians much-needed hope of making it to next year’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, despite being faced with a daunting task next month when Namibia takes on Guinea Bissau at home in a potential decider.

Sports   Khomas

Kautondokwa vs Andrade: Head-to-head analysis

WINDHOEK – Namibia’s undefeated WBO Africa middleweight king Walter “The Executioner” Kautondokwa is faced with a mammoth task brushing aside unbeaten American opponent Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade in their WBO world middleweight title fight this weekend at the TD Garden in Boston, USA.

Sports   Khomas

Young Brazilians a work in progress, says coach

KEETMANSHOOP – Newly promoted Namibia Premier League (NPL) campaigners Young Brazilians Football Club still have a few rough edges to polish before the country’s flagship football league gets underway, says the team’s head coach Tolla Julius.

Sports   Khomas

Reusable goody bag for Cycle Classic participants

WINDHOEK – With the support of leading local retail chain Pick n Pay Namibia, entrants for the cycling races and runs of Cycle Classic as well as Kiddies Classic are to receive a reusable goody bag, as opposed to the past where participants only received plastic-type goody bags.

Sports   Khomas

Youth motivated by 72nd hiking session

WINDHOEK  – A total number of thirty hikers took part in the Bank Windhoek sponsored Namibia Hikers Association’s (NHA) 72nd session at the Kaiser Wilhelm Mountain’s hiking trail in Windhoek, last weekend. 

Sports   Khomas

The unknown side of Lord “Lucky-Boy” Gawanab

From the notorious Guest House to the genuine leather couches at State House, the life journey of energetic Namibian Consul General in Menoque, Southern Angola, one Mauritz “Lucky” Gawanab, is just one of those astonishing tales that can only be traced in libraries and archives - detailing how successful blokes who have traveled through challenging thorny paths finally reached the promised land of milk and honey.

Sports   Khomas

Don’t scratch where it’s not itching

Perhaps coincidentally, the sickening ongoing war of words between the Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) and its supposed commercial arm just came about at the time when Namibia has qualified for her sixth successive appearance at the IRB Rugby World Cup finals to be hosted by Japan, next year.

Sports   Khomas

Khomas Nampol, Revivals crowned volleyball champions

WINDHOEK - The 2018 Bank Windhoek Namibia Volleyball Federation (NVF) Cup second and final rounds concluded at University of Namibia’s (UNAM) main campus in Windhoek, last weekend with Khomas Nampol and Revivals taking top honours in the men’s and women’s finals respectively. 

Sports   Khomas

MA Elite Referee Course gets underway

WINDHOEK - Namibia Football Association (NFA) match officials are being taken through the ropes through the FIFA Member Association (MA) Elite Referee Course, aimed at enhancing local referees’ knowledge about the game and to effect greater uniformity standards of performance at national, regional and international levels.

Sports   Khomas

CFC crowned fistball champions

WINDHOEK – Last weekend’s Bank Windhoek Fistball League playoffs, staged at the Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW)  grounds, saw two of Cohen Fistball Clubs (CFC), Cohen 1 and Cohen 3, outclassing their opponents to be crowned champions in the National A and B leagues, respectively.

Sports   Khomas

Local fighters win medals at Desert Storm II

WALVIS BAY - The Namibian Kickboxing Federation hosted the Desert Storm 11 boxing bonanza at Walvis Bay recently. This particular championship serves as the national qualifiers and title fights as well as sub-Saharan championship title fights. 

Sports   Khomas

Sport awards nominees unveiled

Windhoek – Local golfing sensation Likius Nande, leads a strong field of nominees for this year’s annual Namibia Sport Commission Sport awards ceremony slated for Swakopmund on 27 October.

Sports   Khomas

FNB Namibia caught between rock and hard place

WINDHOEK – Namibian rugby principal sponsor FNB Namibia has issued a press release distancing itself from accusations of interference in the internal affairs of domestic rugby, adding that it has a long and proud history of supporting the development of many sporting disciplines in the country.

Sports   Khomas

‘Executioner’ in line for bite at world title

WINDHOEK - Hard punching Namibian middleweight professional boxer Walter ‘The Executioner’ Kautondokwa is on the threshold of confronting Demetrius Andrade for the Word Boxing Organization (WBO) middleweight world title on October 20 should title holder Billy ‘Joe’ Saunders gets stripped of his belt.

Sports   Khomas

Di-Toa football tourney shifted to Grootfontein

OMUTHIYA - The much-anticipated annual Di-Toa mega football bonanza, which was initially slated to hit Omuthiya this weekend, has been called off, citing a fixture congestion as a result of play-offs matches being hosted across the northern part. 

Sports   Khomas

Naigambo, Matheus wins big in low-key Botswana marathon

WINDHOEK – Veteran Namibian roadrunner Olympiad and reigning Sportswoman of the Year award holder Beata Naigambo, handsomely returned the compliment to compatriot Helalia Johannes, who has cleared the field to win the highly competitive Cape Town marathon in the Mother City, last weekend.

Sports   Khomas

Woody top favourite to take over at Okahandja United

WINDHOEK – One of Namibia’s top football mentors Woody Jacobs, who yesterday surprisingly parted ways with club Tigers FC, is top favourite to take over at newly promoted Namibia Premier League (NPL) side Okahandja United FC, New Era Sport has established.

