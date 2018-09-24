There are hordes of former footballers to whom the beautiful game of football owes a massive debt of gratitude. These blokes need some kind of acknowledgement and though a significant chunk of them have gone the way of all flesh, others are still around struggling to make ends meet while others are going about their business, totally forgotten. One of those unheralded sons of the soil is none other than Eastern Jumpers Football Club’s tireless midfield general Striker Makgone.