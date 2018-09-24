Hollard Gravel & Dirt MTB Marathon Series conclude
WINDHOEK - The 2018 Hollard Gravel & Dirt MTB Marathon Series finished in emphatic style this year, with a Havana/Cuban theme at the local Windhoek hot spot, Nyama restaurant.
WINDHOEK - Bank Windhoek has once again joined hands with the Windhoek Hochland Sport Athletics Club, to host the 26th edition of the annual Quinton-Steele Botes Athletics Coaching and Training Camp in Windhoek, next month.
WINDHOEK – MTC Namibia Premiership newcomers will today host fellow league rookies Young Brazilians at Nau-aib Stadium in Okahandja at 17h00, in what is widely anticipated to be a stirring clash between the two new league boys.
Windhoek – Eleven years into its existence, the revered Ramblers Football Academy has stepped up its game for the first time in the club’s history by promoting the majority of its homegrown footballers to their first team.
WINDHOEK - Boxing is arguably one of Namibia’s most followed sporting disciplines and most successful, judging from the number of world champions past and present.
WINDHOEK - Action will tonight continue in the MTC Namibia Premier League when Tura Magic takes on Rundu side Julinho Sporting at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 20h00.
SWAKOPMUND – Despite his advanced age, veteran golfer Piet van der Westhuizen, 80, was deservedly crowned as the winner of the Bank Windhoek Swakopmund Coastal Senior Open Golf Day tourney at Rossmund golf course, recently. Though the annual gathering caters for play-offs between the coastal and the central seniors - individual entrants also participated.
WINDHOEK – The Namibia Sports Commission (NSC), in a press statement issued Friday, announced that it has suspended the entire Executive Committee of the Gymnastic Federation of Namibia (GFN) until further notice.
WINDHOEK – Veteran sports administrator, Jesse Schickerling, has cited frustration, lack of teamwork, and pure disregard of his opinions as some of the reasons for his hasty resignation as a Commissioner on the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) board.
Death has struck again, with another retired footballer having taken a bow from the game of life.
Video: Standard Bank Top 8 launched
WINDHOEK - Jeremiah “Low Key” Nakathila will not defend his WBO Africa Lightweight against Prince Dlomo from South Africa.
GABORONE - The latest decision to strip Cameroon of its right to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, due to security concerns and infrastructure delays, will see the continental soccer showpiece rotate in the hands of a few.
Video: MTC takes Salute and Nestor under its wings…each stable gets N$1.6 million
WINDHOEK – Sacked African Stars mentor Robert Nauseb says he is yet to receive an official dismissal letter from the club, as he was only informed about his sacking through the phone by Stars’ chairperson Patrick Kauta on Monday evening.
WINDHOEK – Namibia’s telecommunications giant MTC yesterday announced a combined sponsorship of N$10 million, which will be shared in equal proportions between Salute Boxing Academy and the renowned Nestor Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy.
Windhoek - Brave Warriors’ versatile midfielder, Dynamo Fredericks, underlined his value for his club, Black Africa, with a near faultless display against old foes, African Stars, in a high-scoring league clash.
Windhoek – Namibia’s leading professional middleweight boxer, Walter “Executioner” Kautondokwa, has been awarded the prestigious World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa Fighter of the year award at the WBO Convention in Panama.
GABORONE - A total of nine old championship records were tumbled during day two of the swimming programme at the AUCS Region 5 U20 Youth Games in Gaborone, Botswana, on Sunday.
Video: Black Africa 5 - 1 African Stars
Windhoek – MTC Namibia Premier League reigning champions African Stars mentor Robert Nauseb says his charges will not drown in the glory of Wednesday’s CAF Champions League 2-1 victory over visiting Volcan Club de Moroni of the Comoros Islands when they face traditional rivals and current table-toppers Black Africa on Sunday.
Windhoek – In a letter dated December 04, 2018, world football governing body FIFA, through its secretary general Fatma Samoura, wrote to Namibia Football Association (NFA) 1st vice-president Naftal Ngalangi informing him of their decision to send a high level delegation to Namibia to look into the endless grubby affairs of the local federation.
Namibia’s eagerly awaited Independence arrived just slightly late for some of the country’s hottest athletes, especially footballers.
WINDHOEK – All roads will this weekend lead to the popular Okahatjipara Turf Club on the outskirts of Okondjatu settlement in the Otjozondjupa Region, as nothing but thrilling horseracing action is to be expected.
Swakopmund - It is that time of the year again as the annual Nedbank Desert Dash gears up to invade our shores stacked with abundant talent from the Land of the Brave.
Lest we forget, we are certainly not gurus in all areas of global expertise, but whoever advises some of our lawmakers needs to have their heads examined.
Video: African Stars 2- 1 Volcano de Moroni
WINDHOEK – As of midnight yesterday, the term of office of the Namibia Football Association (NFA)’s executive committee officially came to an end, leaving the federation effectively without any leadership in place.
SWAKOPMUND - The Dome Swakopmund hosted its first ever Dome Sports Awards on 3 December in an effort to acknowledge all athletes and officials who participate in active sports codes in Namibia’s biggest and most modern sporting facility.
Okahandja –A total of thirteen boats paddled by seventeen anglers were in action at the 4th and final t Bank Windhoek National Angling Competition, at the Von Bach Dam near Okahandja, recently.
Video: Momentum sponsors African Stars with 100 000
Video: African Stars get N$100 000 boost from Debmarine Namibia
Windhoek - Some pressure was eased off African Stars mentor, Robert Nauseb, and his charges ahead of tonight’s crucial Caf Champions League clash against visiting islanders, Volcan Club de Moroni, of the Comoros Islands.
Windhoek - This past weekend, the Namibia Karate Union (Naku) and its team of 43 athletes participated in the 9th Commonwealth Karate Championships.
Windhoek -The Namibian Hockey Union (NHU) recently hosted the 2018 Bank Windhoek Junior Hockey Development League awards ceremony at the Windhoek Gymnasium Private School in Windhoek.
Video: Max Ipinge defeats Andreas Nghinaunye on points.
Windhoek – Netball Namibia (NN) yesterday came out strongly to condemn and rubbish what they termed as “baseless and demoralising tribal insinuations”, aimed at the national senior netball team, which recently participated at the just-ended Netball Diamond Challenge in Polokwane, South Africa.
Windhoek – The recent decision by the South African Football Association (Safa) to accept the Confederation of African Football’s (Caf) request to step in as emergency host of next year’s African Nations Cup is beneficial to Namibia in many ways, local sports pundit Isack Hamata believes.
WINDHOEK – The recently ended MTC Nestor Sunshine Promotions Cup, aimed at inspiring and developing local amateur boxers, has been hailed a great success by the organisers.
Video: MIKE Shonena beats Mfaume Mfaume on points
Windhoek – Black Africa on Saturday delivered a spotless performance to brush aside Civics and go top of the league log-table during their MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL) at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in a weekend that was filled with thrilling action.
Windhoek – If Namibian clubs are to meaningfully compete and leave a serious footprint at various Confederation of African Football (CAF) competitions, the corporate world will need to redouble its input and contribute more sufficiently to the development of local football.
WINDHOEK – Deputy Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service Agnes Tjongarero yesterday rubbished perceptions and various media reports portraying the line ministry as being in favour of Namibia Football Association (NFA) president Frans Mbidi in his ongoing squabbles with the association’s secretary general Barry Rukoro.
WINDHOEK – It is expected to be another weekend of jam-packed action in the country flagship football league, the MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL), when proceedings get underway for the third and fourth rounds.
The lethal combination of Namib Woestyn’s quartet of Laurentius “Daito” Hagedoorn, Haban Adams, Axarob Doeseb and Straal Auchumeb, is up to this day hailed by credible football pundits as the deadliest striking force in the history of domestic football.
There is an urgent need to teach our children always to concentrate their mental and physical efforts on each situation they come across and on whatever they have to encounter in their chosen careers.
Windhoek - Citizens FC boss Dawid Goagoseb says lack of proper c has been the club’s biggest Achilles heel in the last few weeks and the situation hampers with the players readiness but however maintained that his charges are ready to throw the kitchen sink at Tura Magic when they meet tonight.
WINDHOEK – Senior members of the national senior rugby team, the Welwitschias, have hailed as a massive success their recent European Tour, which saw Namibia locking horns with the likes of Portugal, Russia and Spain.
WINDHOEK - With the stage set for one of the most gruelling endurance events globally through 369 km of the formidable Namib Desert, more than 1 000 Dashers are ready to conquer the oldest desert in the world in the course of just 24 hours when the annual Nedbank Desert Dash gets underway at Swakopmund on December 8.
Video: Welwitschias return from European Rugby Tour
WINDHOEK – MTC Premiership record four time consecutive title winners Black Africa Football Club will face a test of character.
WINDHOEK - The Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) officially launched its Strategic Plan for the years 2018-2022 in Windhoek, yesterday.
WINDHOEK – Write him off at your own peril, Namibia’s undisputed boxing king, Harry “The Terminator” Simon, is back with a bang.
ELOMBE – Located in close proximity of Onayena Constituency in the Oshikoto Region, Elombe village promises to spring to life when the local community host a mega multi sports competition on the 28th of next month during the festive season. A first of its kind in that neck of the woods, the three-day multi sport tourney is featuring the beautiful game of football, netball, volleyball and chess, it is sponsored to the tune of N$ 10,000.
WINDHOEK – A total of 73 archers inclusive of 44 juniors and 29 seniors converged at the St George’s shooting range in Windhoek, grilling each other for supremacy in the final the NASP shoot of the year competition on Saturday.
Windhoek – Brave Warriors inspirational stand in skipper, Petrus “Dancing Shoes” Shitembi, was the catalyst in the Namibian senior football team’s victory in the annual Dr Hage Geingob Cup at the Sam Nujoma stadium in Windhoek on Saturday.
Windhoek - Mighty Gunners Football Club maintained their one hundred percent record since the start of the 2019/2019 MTC Premiership campaign. The men in camouflaged uniform saw off Tura Magic by three unanswered goals (3-0) at the Sam Nujoma stadium in Windhoek yesterday.
Windhoek – Incumbent, much adored Chief Administrator (CA) of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Fred Simataa Mwiya Sr, is amongst deserving local Karatekas who have been rewarded for excellence during the just ended Karate season.
Windhoek - The Namibian rugby team ended their European tour on a positive note when the 2019 World Cup bound Welwitschias defeated Portugal in their final match on Saturday.
LÜDERITZ – Diaz Fishing Company confirmed its commitment towards the well-being of the Lüderitz community when the company sponsored new rugby gear to the Diaz Primary School in Lüderitz on Friday.
Video: Harry Simon defeats Kaminja Shabani
Video: Brave Warriors 4 - 1 Ghana (Penalties)
WINDHOEK - Brave Warriors striker Muna Katupose has a point to prove against Ghana when the two sides meet for the 5th edition of the Dr Hage Geingob Cup tomorrow at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.
There are hordes of former footballers to whom the beautiful game of football owes a massive debt of gratitude. These blokes need some kind of acknowledgement and though a significant chunk of them have gone the way of all flesh, others are still around struggling to make ends meet while others are going about their business, totally forgotten. One of those unheralded sons of the soil is none other than Eastern Jumpers Football Club’s tireless midfield general Striker Makgone.
Given the importance and benefits the beautiful game of football provides to unite broken communities and people from all walks of life, one could not help but to shed a tear or two of joy and ecstasy for the Brave Warriors’ near faultless performance against the visiting Guinea Bissau at the packed to rafters Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek, last weekend.
WINDHOEK – Namibian international Zenatha Coleman on Wednesday scored her first goal for Spanish club Valencia CF Femenino to propel them to an exhilarating 2-all draw against Albacete Foundation in their Primera División clash at Antonio Puchades Stadium.
WINDHOEK - The eagerly awaited MTC Sunshine Regional Boxing Cup, held annually under the auspices of the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy with the blessing of the Khomas Boxing Federation (KBF), will take place in the capital on the weekend of November 28 to December 1.
WINDHOEK – Brave Warriors veteran skipper Ronald ‘Stigga’ Ketjijere says they are well prepared and ready to run their socks off against the visiting Black Stars of Ghana to ensure Namibia retains the revered Dr Hage Geingob Cup this weekend.
WINDHOEK - The Brave Warriors aim to retain the Dr Hage Geingob Cup when they face the Black Stars of Ghana this Saturday at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 16h00.
WINDHOEK – Letshego Bank Namibia yesterday became the first corporate to throw its weight behind the second edition of the annual Namibia National Youth Games, when it announced a sponsorship of N$135 000 towards the successful hosting of the event.
Video: Letshego Namibia donates over N$130 000 towards youth games
WINDHOEK – Tigers Football Club and Brave Warriors’ free scoring left footed attacking midfielder Benjamin Nenkavu, has signed for Zambian mid table outfit Buildcon Football Club for an undisclosed transfer fee.
WINDHOEK – Sport Minister Erastus Uutoni says the time is reap for sport administrators to stop using underfunding and lack of adequate facilities as an excuse for their lack of creativity to create opportunities and platforms for local athletes to excel.
WINDHOEK – Despite being held to an exhilarating goalless draw by the visiting Wild Dogs of Guinea Bissau in Saturday’s 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group K crunch qualifier at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, all hope is not yet lost for the Brave Warriors as chances remain aplenty for Namibia to make a historic third appearance at Africa’s biggest football showpiece.
Video: Brave Warriors 0 - 0 Guinea Bissau
Video: First Namibia Annual Sport Expo
WINDHOEK – As far as the moral and reputational damage caused by the melee between NFA president Frans Mbidi and estranged secretary general Barry Rukoro is concerned, Brave Warriors mentor Ricardo Mannetti has assured that the ongoing brouhaha will be water off a duck’s back when Namibia confronts Guinea Bissau tomorrow at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.
Namibian football is a great deal indebted to former Brave Warriors head coach, the late Theodore “Ted” Dumitru. The short fused football genius might have ruffled feathers with local football authorities whilst his relationship with media practitioners was also not a bed of roses but the uncompromising Romania certainly left his mark in the history of
The merry-go-round shenanigans dominating our football structures are being taken to another level, so to speak. For starters, yours truly is very happy that the southern region is finally represented in the country’s topflight football league, the MTC Premiership after many years. Surely, the south has over the years produced some of the finest footballers to have ever come from our shores.
WINDHOEK – Namibia’s U/23 team yesterday became the first sacrificial lamb of the distressing endless fight between discarded Namibia Football Association (NFA) president Frans Mbidi and his secretary general Barry Rukoro.
WINDHOEK - The Brave Warriors will have to be on top of their game on Saturday when they take on joint Group-K leaders Guinea Bissau in their penultimate 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier.
WINDHOEK – Top performing schools plying their trade in the ever-growing Namibia Basketball Schools League (NBSL), which is held under the auspices of the Namibia Basketball Federation (NFBF), were recently awarded for their hard work and exploits on the courts.
WINDHOEK. – Retired Brave Warriors midfielder Lolo Goraseb says the only possible measure to get Namibian football out of the quagmire in which the country’s football governing body currently finds itself entangled is to amend the Association’s fragile constitution.
WINDHOEK – After surviving an imprudent suspension that was unlawfully meted out by the executive committee of the Namibia Premier League (NPL), Gobabis-based outfit Young African FC will tomorrow look to dust themselves off when they take to their home turf Legare Stadium to confront Citizens FC for their 2018/19 season opener.
WINDHOEK - Brave Warriors midfielder Wangu Gome is out of the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group K qualifier against Guinea Bissau this Saturday, enterprising front man Deon Hotto is a doubt for the vital clash.
Namibian rugby has been embroiled in a nasty off-the-field war of words between rugby’s heavyweights accusing each other of being power hungry
Video: Tura Magic 3 - 1 Orlando Pirates
WINDHOEK – MTC Premiership new boys Young Brazilians caused the biggest shock in the opening round of the long awaited kick off to the national topflight football league played countrywide last weekend.
WINDHOEK - Back in the day, the telepathic pairing of former Ramblers footballers Bertus Damon and Joseph “Draaitjies” Martin, would take turns to bamboozle opposing defenders with devastating brutality that made the darlings of the Pionierspark outfit.
WINDHOEK – The FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust has reiterated its commitment towards the development of Kwata Cricket in Namibia with a staggering sponsorship of N$250, 000
WINDHOEK – Namibian champions Katutura glamour football club African Stars open their assault in continental club football away from home with a tie against Comoros outfit Volcano Club de Moroni in the Total CAF African Champions League preliminary round on the weekend of 27/28th of this month, with the return leg a week later in Windhoek.
WINDHOEK – Netball Namibia has selected a strong 12-member squad to represent the country at the prestigious Spar Proteas Diamond Challenge netball tournament at the Ngaoko Ramatlhodi Indoor Sport Complex in Seshego, in the vastly populated Limpopo Province, South Africa, later this month.
WINDHOEK – As of late yesterday the commencement of activities in the beleaguered Namibia Premier League (NPL) hung in a serious balance and confusion reigned supreme due to uncertainty as to whether the league will officially start today as earlier announced, or not.
The ongoing stressful shenanigans prevailing in our football are a serious cause of concern, so to speak. When the application of basic rules and regulations governing the beautiful-turned-ugly game of football are constantly violated at the slightest provocation, shivers are likely to run riot in the bellies of hardened criminals.
For local football fans, it was the defining image of yet another setback or rather disappointment when a young nimble-footed winger going by the name of Lucky Richter, a product of the football-crazy Nama location, defied tradition by joining bitter rivals Black Africa instead of boyhood team, Orlando Pirates Football Club.
Video: Put your egos and greediness aside – Uutoni
WINDHOEK – As per earlier recommendations of the Namibia Premier League (NPL) Prosecutor Kadhila Amoomo, the NPL executive committee yesterday resolved to suspend Gobabis-based club Young African FC from all league activities with immediate effect, pending the finalisation of the disciplinary proceedings against the club.
WINDHOEK – Launching the 2018/19 football season yesterday in the capital, the leadership of the Namibia Premier League (NPL) announced that monthly grants for the new season have been increased from N$65 000 to a handsome N$114 280 per month per club.
WINDHOEK - Neo Paints on Tuesday morning handed-over 100 paint drums to the Namibia Football Association (NFA) to assist the Association and its members with football fields marking countrywide, a move that was welcomed by the NFA.
WINDHOEK – Namibian football has been thrown into further turmoil after the country’s elite football league’s Prosecutor Kadhila Amoomo made a recommendation to the Namibia Premiership (NPL) hierarchy to suspend one of its affiliates, Young African Football Club, from all football-related activities with immediate effect.
WINDHOEK – Namibian sports have now become the breeding grounds for infighting, tribalism, nepotism, personal interests and hatred and if this repulsive trend is left unchallenged, the local sporting fraternity will soon follow the route of the dinosaurs.
WINDHOEK – Reigning Fistball League champions, Cohen FC 1, won the Bank Windhoek Fistball National Cup tourney at the Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) field in Windhoek, last weekend.
LÜDERITZ - Extreme speed, courage in abundance, honed skill, toughness, the latest equipment, considerable experience and very strong winds are just some of the key ingredients when Namibia’s extreme sporting gathering - the annual 5-week long Lüderitz Speed Challenge - got underway on the 22nd of last month.
WINDHOEK – Namibia international goalkeeper Virgil Vries yesterday strongly rubbished a report by South African football magazine Soccer Laduma that claimed the Namibian had gone AWOL and his club Kaizer Chiefs has no idea of his whereabouts.
WINDHOEK – The Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) yesterday agreed with and endorsed Fifa’s stance that the dismissal of Namibia Football Association (NFA) president Frans Mbidi was illegal, invalid and the whole process leading up to Mbidi’s sacking was flawed as due process was not followed.
SWAKOPMUND - Body Building in Namibia is still an inaudible sporting discipline since it requires fierce competition to draw the much-needed attention from the general public in order to gain fame to individuals.
RUNDU - The second edition of the three day annual Kavango West Governor’s Cup is slated for the weekend of 14th of next month to be hosted in the Kapako Constituency, with eight constituencies from Kavango West Region in action. The competition is the brainchild of the Kavango West Regional Governor, Honourable Sirkka Ausiku in collaboration with the Regional Football Committee.
There is presently much to write home about regarding the state of Namibian football in general. For now I will focus on the Namibian Football Executive Committee, their involvement in soccer in general, the rules, regulations and statutes, interpretation and application thereof, a call to translate NFA constitution, the rules, regulations and statutes in local vernaculars.
WINDHOEK – Namibia’s fast-rising boxing star Mikka ‘Silent Assassin’ Shonena will be back in action to defend his WBO African welterweight crown against Tanzania’s Mfaume Mfaume at the Windhoek Country Club on 30 November.
History reveals that former Brave Warriors midfield general, one Johannes “Congo” Hindjou, alias “Jakkals” was the chief architect behind Namibia’s maiden qualification for the AFCON Finals in Burkina Faso, in 1998.
As a microcosm of life, sport inevitably contains its own moral conundrum with rules and regulations being shifted randomly at the slightest provocation.
SWAKOPMUND – He has been there, seen it all and conquered the football pitches in one of the world’s finest football leagues (Budesliga).
WINDHOEK – Namibia’s leading diamonds marketing and sales entity, Namib Desert Diamonds (NamDia), yesterday threw its weight behind the Brave Warriors’ ongoing quest to qualify for the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).
OSHAKATI – It has been a target of the NVF to develop beach volleyball outside of the central regions since 2015, to link with the NVF strategy of de-centralizing volleyball and empowering the regions. The NVF’s focus of the Aqua Splash Beach Volleyball Development in the north of Namibia 2018 was to engage, promote and share knowledge about beach volleyball with the Kavango and Far North volleyball associations’ athletes and coaches.
WINDHOEK – Beleaguered president of the Namibia Football Association (NFA) Frans Mbidi, who claims persecution from the association’s Executive Committee, yesterday wrote to FIFA’s general secretary Fatma Samoura pleading for urgent intervention into the endless NFA disarray and also look into his recent dismissal as president.
OTAVI - Despite the ongoing economic meltdown experienced in Namibia and elsewhere, a quartet of companies refused to backtrack on social responsibilities towards those towns that are still in need of community development projects.
SWAKOPMUND – Unlike many of his peers who have fallen on bad times upon retiring from playing competitive football not exactly knowing where their next meal is going to come from - retired Orlando Pirates left winger, one Benjamin “Kleintjie” Gaseb, has exchanged his togs for hospitality business.
WINDHOEK – After weeks of uncertainty over the country’s participation in this year’s Cosafa U/20 Cup, Namibia finally confirmed her participation in the 2018 regional youth football showpiece slated for Kitwe, Zambia later this December.
Dear members of the NFA executive committee, I am writing this Open Letter to you as custodians of our football, the game we love. I want to state from the onset that apart from being part owner of Tura Magic, a club in the Namibia Premier League, I hold no official position that entitles me to address you in this manner and you may therefore find my way of approaching you at odds with your Statutes.
KUPFERBERG - The recently concluded Kupferberg National Enduro series event did not disappoint with some proper hill climbs and few technical sections testing the riders as they went all out to secure the final points in this year’s championship.
WINDHOEK – In an unexpected twist of things, the National Executive Committee of the Namibia Football Association (NFA) has grounded its President, Frans Mbidi.
SWAKOPMUND – Golfing sensation Likius Nande was amongst podium invaders when the movie star look alike young golfer was finally handsomely rewarded for his magical display on the golf course – scooping the newly introduced Sport Star of the year award.
WINDHOEK – The country’s football 2020 “Olympic Dream” lies within the national under-23s side that has been in training - preparing for the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Africa Olympic Qualifiers against Angola, next month.
WINDHOEK – All 16 teams were present as the MTC Namibia Premier League [NPL] held its Board of Governors Meeting [BOG] and Ordinary Annual Congress at the Safari Hotel in Windhoek, on Saturday.
WINDHOEK - There will be no stones left unturned as General Secretaries of CAF Member Associations commit to improve football administration following their participation in the first-ever GS Academy
WINDHOEK – The 2018 edition of the annual Namibia Sports Awards will tomorrow take centre stage at Swakopmund, where the country’s crème de la crème sports personalities will be rewarded for their hard work and efforts.
WINDHOEK – An unyielding secretary general of the Namibia Football Association (NFA) Barry Rukoro yesterday advised the chief of the Namibia Defence Force (NDF), Lieutenant General John Mutwa, to directly deal with him and not the NPL when addressing the saga around the Military School Okahandja FC and Okahandja United FC.
Having made just one appearance for the Brave Warriors in an international friendly against tiny Lesotho in Maseru in 1997 – retired Tigers Football Club skillful attacking midfielder Alele Kapule must be considered unfortunate not to have added to his single cap for the national senior football team, the Brave Warriors.
Well, they don’t say it loud but persisting whispers flirting throughout the narrow corridors of Football House, has it that tension between the country’s football honcho, Frans Mbidi and his subjects has reached a boiling point.
WINDHOEK – Paradoxical to the blessings granted by the Namibia Football Association (NFA) to newly-formed Okahandja United FC, formerly Military School Okahandja FC, to join the Namibia Premier League (NPL) under a new entity, the NDF yesterday dropped a fresh bombshell.
WINDHOEK – Local leading boxing promoter Nestor “Sunshine” Tobias yesterday strongly rejected perceptions that in order for Namibian boxers to conquer the global arena, they will need the impetus of top international trainers as opposed to locals.
WINDHOEK - The Saints men’s team were crowned champions of the Bank Windhoek National Field Hockey Premier League at the league’s finale played over the weekend in Windhoek.
Video: First knockdown threw me off - Kautondokwa
Video: Hockey authorities face challenges to include all
WINDHOEK - Fresh from his impressive showing, en route to claim the IBO World Super Bantamweight title in September, at the Marina Bay Sands, veteran Namibian boxer Paulus ‘The Rock’ Ambunda, (27-2-0), has joined Ringstar Boxing’s impressive roster of boxers under its management and promotion.
Slightly over a fortnight, New Era Sports paid tribute to one of many unheralded football heroes in history, former African Stars Football Club bustling forward, Rhoo Mabeva-Kaumbangere, but little did we know this was in fact the last time we would see him alive again.
WINDHOEK - Dance Sport Namibia (DSN) has selected a strong 14-member team to represent Namibia at the three-day Ballroom and Latin American Dance Styles, representing the country at the Rumba in the Jungle competition, which gets underway in Johannesburg today at Sun City, South Africa.
The just concluded Rugby Championship has given both some of the All Blacks and Boks’ supporters the enigma to say the least!
WINDHOEK – While Namibians in all corners of the country are still jovially basking in the glory of Brave Warriors’ 1-0 win over the resilient Mozambican Black Mambas on Tuesday at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, it has also since emerged that a certain portion of fans in attendance breached FIFA rules and regulations when they hoisted political flags during the match.
WINDHOEK – Brave Warriors 1-0 win over Mozambique on Tuesday night gives Namibians much-needed hope of making it to next year’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, despite being faced with a daunting task next month when Namibia takes on Guinea Bissau at home in a potential decider.
WALVIS BAY - Shotokan Karate Academy International (SKAI) had their National Black Belt Grading in July where an attempt was made by karatekas to obtain the coveted black belt.
WINDHOEK - The final round of the seven- legged Namibian Enduro Series promises fireworks when action resumes at the Kupferberg racetrack on Saturday.
WINDHOEK – Peter Shalulile’s lone strike was enough to separate the two teams when hosts Namibia defeated Mozambique by a solitary goal in their back-to-back do-or-die 2019 AFCON Qualifier under floodlights at the Sam Nujoma stadium in Windhoek, last night.
WINDHOEK - Saints remained top of the log in the Bank Windhoek National Field Hockey Premier League after only one match was played in the men’s league this past weekend in Windhoek.
Video: Namibia defeat Mozambique 1-0 in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.
Video: Dance Sport Namibia to compete in SA
WINDHOEK – Namibia’s undefeated WBO Africa middleweight king Walter “The Executioner” Kautondokwa is faced with a mammoth task brushing aside unbeaten American opponent Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade in their WBO world middleweight title fight this weekend at the TD Garden in Boston, USA.
WINDHOEK - If the venomous fangs of the Mozambican Black Mambas are to be successfully razed and disbudded, then the Brave Warriors will have to display unsurmountable character and superior intensity, coach Ricardo Mannetti believes.
KEETMANSHOOP – Newly promoted Namibia Premier League (NPL) campaigners Young Brazilians Football Club still have a few rough edges to polish before the country’s flagship football league gets underway, says the team’s head coach Tolla Julius.
Video: Girls Football Academy 3 - 2 NUST Babes FC
WINDHOEK – Brave Warriors under fire mentor Ricardo Mannetti, made his critiques sit and eat humble when his tactical acumen propelled the Namibian senior football team, the Brave Warriors to a hard fought come from behind 2-1 win against hosts Mozambique, on Saturday.
WINDHOEK – The much-anticipated annual football spectacle, the Dr Hage Geingob Cup, a precursor to the country’s elite football kick off has been thrown in turmoil.
WINDHOEK – Brave Warriors mentor Ricardo Mannetti will tomorrow have to face the unpredictable Mambas of Mozambique without the venomous striking force of strikers Hendrick Somaeb and Itamunua Keimuine.
Namibian football is a great deal indebted to Otjiwarongo outfit Life Fighters Football Club, aka ‘Kahirona’ in terms of developing genuine raw talent.
WALVIS BAY - A very successful karate development project was completed by the Namibian Shotokan Karate Academy International (SKAI) last weekend.
Video: Brave Warriors to face Black Stars of Ghana
WINDHOEK – The fifth edition of the annual Dr Hage Geingob Cup, which was officially launched in Windhoek yesterday, will this year see the Brave Warriors taking on the Black Stars of Ghana for the 2018 instalment of the prestigious event.
WINDHOEK – Namibia’s undefeated WBO Africa middleweight king Walter “The Executioner” Kautondokwa has been thrown a lifetime opportunity to realise his dream of conquering the international boxing arena when he squares off with US boxer Demetrius Andrade for a mega world title showdown.
WINDHOEK – With the support of leading local retail chain Pick n Pay Namibia, entrants for the cycling races and runs of Cycle Classic as well as Kiddies Classic are to receive a reusable goody bag, as opposed to the past where participants only received plastic-type goody bags.
Video: NSC clears hockey coach of racism
Video: Omaruru Street Mile into 6th year
WINDHOEK – Namibia Premier League (NPL) reigning champions African Stars FC veteran skipper Pat-Nevin Uanivi has parted ways with the Katutura giants, after both parties failed to reach terms on the player’s future at the club.
WINDHOEK – An independent committee that was tasked by the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) to thoroughly investigate allegations of racism levelled against national hockey coach Maryke Short, yesterday announced that Short has been cleared of any wrongdoing as there is not sufficient evidence (oral or written) to prove that she racially abused player Liya Herunga.
WALVIS BAY – The pairing of Cabous Olivier and Diana Viljoen will jet off to Adelaide, South Australia towards the end of 2019 to represent Namibia at the World Singles Champion of Champions Bowls gathering.
Windhoek – Reigning Namibian Indoor Hockey Champions, Saints, continued their stretched unbeaten streak – cementing their dominance in the Bank Windhoek National Field Hockey Premier League, in matches played in Windhoek, last weekend.
WINDHOEK – A total number of thirty hikers took part in the Bank Windhoek sponsored Namibia Hikers Association’s (NHA) 72nd session at the Kaiser Wilhelm Mountain’s hiking trail in Windhoek, last weekend.
WINDHOEK – Brave Warriors free scoring goal poacher Benson “Styles” Shilongo, is in the best moment of his yet to be fulfilled promising football career.
From the notorious Guest House to the genuine leather couches at State House, the life journey of energetic Namibian Consul General in Menoque, Southern Angola, one Mauritz “Lucky” Gawanab, is just one of those astonishing tales that can only be traced in libraries and archives - detailing how successful blokes who have traveled through challenging thorny paths finally reached the promised land of milk and honey.
Windhoek - Although there is still a week to go before this year’s Cycle Classic kicks off, preparation for this mammoth family sporting event is nearing completion.
Perhaps coincidentally, the sickening ongoing war of words between the Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) and its supposed commercial arm just came about at the time when Namibia has qualified for her sixth successive appearance at the IRB Rugby World Cup finals to be hosted by Japan, next year.
WINDHOEK - Brave Warriors coach Bucksy Mannetti opted for the tried and tested cadre when he announced his 26-member squad for Namibia’s do-or-die clash away to the Mozambican Mambas in the AFCON 2019 Qualifier on the 10th of this month.
WINDHOEK - One of the most successful football coaches in the country’s flagship football league, Woody Jacobs, is a man on a serious mission.
WINDHOEK - The 2018 Bank Windhoek Namibia Volleyball Federation (NVF) Cup second and final rounds concluded at University of Namibia’s (UNAM) main campus in Windhoek, last weekend with Khomas Nampol and Revivals taking top honours in the men’s and women’s finals respectively.
WINDHOEK - “Building confidence from an early age lays the foundation for good character and for success in the sporting arena,” says Charmaine Shannon, chief organizer of this year’s edition of Kiddies Classic.
WINDHOEK - Namibia Football Association (NFA) match officials are being taken through the ropes through the FIFA Member Association (MA) Elite Referee Course, aimed at enhancing local referees’ knowledge about the game and to effect greater uniformity standards of performance at national, regional and international levels.
WINDHOEK – Last weekend’s Bank Windhoek Fistball League playoffs, staged at the Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) grounds, saw two of Cohen Fistball Clubs (CFC), Cohen 1 and Cohen 3, outclassing their opponents to be crowned champions in the National A and B leagues, respectively.
WALVIS BAY - The Namibian Kickboxing Federation hosted the Desert Storm 11 boxing bonanza at Walvis Bay recently. This particular championship serves as the national qualifiers and title fights as well as sub-Saharan championship title fights.
Windhoek – Just a few months ago, former Namibian Bantamweight World champion, Paulus “The Rock” Ambunda (38), was randomly mocked and labelled a has-been, as far as trading leather was concerned.
Windhoek - Namibia's senior football team, the Brave Warriors, suffered a morale-denting psychological blow ahead of their crucial doubleheaders against Mozambique in a fortnight.
Windhoek – Much travelled retired Brave Warriors forward Pinehas Nambindi Jacobs, aka “Heel Extension”, will be smiling all the way to the bank.
Windhoek – Local golfing sensation Likius Nande, leads a strong field of nominees for this year’s annual Namibia Sport Commission Sport awards ceremony slated for Swakopmund on 27 October.
WINDHOEK – Namibian rugby principal sponsor FNB Namibia has issued a press release distancing itself from accusations of interference in the internal affairs of domestic rugby, adding that it has a long and proud history of supporting the development of many sporting disciplines in the country.
WINDHOEK - Hard punching Namibian middleweight professional boxer Walter ‘The Executioner’ Kautondokwa is on the threshold of confronting Demetrius Andrade for the Word Boxing Organization (WBO) middleweight world title on October 20 should title holder Billy ‘Joe’ Saunders gets stripped of his belt.
WINDHOEK – It’s a do or die moment for Paulus “the Rock” Ambunda, when the veteran Namibian professional boxer climbs in the ring to stake a claim for another shot at a world title.
Without a shadow of doubt, former African Stars burly forward Rhuu Kaumbangere, was one of the greatest footballers of his generation and can be spoken of in the same breath as Orlando Pirates goal ace Ismael “Lemmy Special” Narib, Martin “Zika” Williams, Times Mwetuyela, Honnie Ochuub, Gabes “Flying Fish” Mupupa and Daito Hagedoorn.
OMUTHIYA - The much-anticipated annual Di-Toa mega football bonanza, which was initially slated to hit Omuthiya this weekend, has been called off, citing a fixture congestion as a result of play-offs matches being hosted across the northern part.
WINDHOEK - Earlier in April this year, the Council of Namibian Rugby installed a new NRU Board to oversee rugby within the mandate of the Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) Constitution.
HOCHFELD - With no official football league activities in sight, local footballers will have a chance to dust off their togs when action gets underway in earnest in the newly introduced annual Warara Summer Cup, to be held at the Summerdown Shopping Complex field, this weekend.
WINDHOEK - The fourth round of matches in the popular Bank Windhoek’s National Field Hockey Premiership concluded with exciting clashes in Windhoek, last weekend.
Windhoek - The second and final round of the 2018 Bank Windhoek Namibia Volleyball Federation’s (NVF) Cup, is pencilled to kick off this weekend with matches scheduled over two days, starting on Saturday.
WINDHOEK – Namibia’s leading boxing promoter Nestor “Sunshine” Tobias, aka the Don King of African boxing, is fuming as a result of what he terms deliberate systematic sabotage by blokes who have an axe to grind with him.
WINDHOEK - The stage is set for this weekend’s Bank Windhoek Fistball League mouthwatering playoffs, at the Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) Fistball ground in Olympia, on Saturday.
WINDHOEK – Veteran Namibian roadrunner Olympiad and reigning Sportswoman of the Year award holder Beata Naigambo, handsomely returned the compliment to compatriot Helalia Johannes, who has cleared the field to win the highly competitive Cape Town marathon in the Mother City, last weekend.
WINDHOEK - Former Brave Warriors inspirational skipper Sandro de Gouveia has teamed up with retired Chelsea and Orlando Pirates lethal goal poacher Steven “Madigage” Damaseb in a bid to develop the beautiful game of football amongst aspiring footballers.
WINDHOEK – With the routes for the athletics component of this year’s edition of the annual Cycle Classic having been availed, runners are now able to familiarise themselves with what awaits them by having a trial run or practice sessions on the routes.
Lüderitz – The Lüderitz Public Library in conjunction with the Namibian Chess Federation hosted the Lüderitz Open Chess Tournament last weekend.
OTJIHASE - Bluechip Spraypainting sponsored the latest round of the national Enduro race, held on Farm Otjihase, south of Windhoek, last weekend.
WINDHOEK - Former African Stars and youth international McBride “Jali” Ndjavera, is certainly rekindling his flagging football career on foreign soil. The skillful midfielder has been crowned champion in only his debut season with Swedish 3rd tier campaigners IFK Amal.
GOBABIS - Xain Quaz Lodge hosted the final race of this year’s Hollard Gravel & Dirt MTB Marathon, with roughly 150 riders lined up to take on the Gobabis MTB Challenge.
WINDHOEK – One of Namibia’s top football mentors Woody Jacobs, who yesterday surprisingly parted ways with club Tigers FC, is top favourite to take over at newly promoted Namibia Premier League (NPL) side Okahandja United FC, New Era Sport has established.