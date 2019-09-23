10-year-old Camilla Joann Daries delivers an outstanding performance on ‘Baxu and the Giants’

WINDHOEK - Some people will say it’s beginners luck but 10-year-old Camilla Joann Daries is a natural in front of the camera. Taking the lead role of !Hubaxu in the movie Baxu and the Giants which is centred around poaching in the former Damaraland.

The movie is funded by the Legal Assistance Centre (LAC) to sensitise teenagers to the issue of poaching in Namibia.

The movie was premiered on Thursday to a sold-out crowd at Grove Mall’s Ster-Kinekor.

Baxu and the Giants have been nominated in seven categories at the Namibian Film Awards slatted for October 5, which will be hosted at the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN).

Camilla said her mother encouraged her to audition for the role and got called the following day with the good news that she was chosen.

She informed this reporter that she was shy to work with unfamiliar people at first but got comfortable as the shooting progressed.

Camilla said she aspires to become a singer but the acting bug has now caught her attention as she wants to become a household name in the Namibian film industry.’’ I wanted to become a singer but now that I discovered my talent, I want to continue acting. And who knows I might even get to sing in the films I act,” she said.

The young actress has also been nominated in the Namibia Film Awards in the Female Actor category. Although it makes her happy, she feels very nervous about the nomination.

Florian Schott directed this riveting short film with co-producer/co-writer Girley Jazama and Producer Andrew Botelle.

The movie paints a picture of how poaching has become a problem in the country with locals used to do dirty work in the poaching for the well offs, especially foreigners.

2019-09-23 07:39:37 15 hours ago