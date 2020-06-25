2 000 Walvis residents to be tested

The health ministry is working in synch with the UN health agency the World Health Organisation and other stakeholders to test 2 000 people for possible Covid-19 at Walvis Bay.

Testing commenced yesterday at the coastal town and will last until Sunday. Walvis Bay is currently experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases with 36 cases recorded at the town.

Some of the infections were local transmissions.

Erongo governor Neville Andre told journalists on Tuesday that the coastal region faces a mammoth task in its quest to contain the respiratory virus.

“This necessitates targeted public health interventions, to contain the spread of the virus in Walvis Bay. The surveillance team has embarked on a plan to identify more undetected cases, based on the new cases, especially in Kuisebmond,” Andre said.

He further explained that as part of the health strategy, his office with the Erongo Regional Council, the ministry of health and the security cluster and the Walvis Bay municipality expanded the testing strategy to ensure that no Covid-19 cases are missed.

He added that they would also be able to establish to what extent the virus has so far spread in Walvis Bay and use that data to plan for response activities.

“The testing will target locations with high populations, vulnerable persons who interact with many persons from the community as they conduct their daily jobs and offer essential services. These will include: healthcare workers, pharmacies, tellers, receptionists, security guards, cleaners, shops, supermarkets, banks, barbershops and salons, car wash, vendors, drivers among others,” the regional governor further expounded.

Residents of Sea Point, Namport, Tutaleni, Twaloloka, Kabeljou, Kuisebmond will be among those that have been earmarked for testing. About 300 people from the correctional facility, including both officers and offenders, will also be tested and at least 60 people from Utuseb situated outside Walvis Bay will also be tested.

The test results will be available within two days after the test. Meanwhile, over 400 people were tested at the testing centre that was

established last week on Saturday at the Kuisebmond Community Hall.

Namibia has 76 cases at the moment, with 21 recoveries and 55 active cases.

– edeklerk@nepc.com.na

