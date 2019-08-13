20 772 in Erongo registered for elections

SWAKOPMUND – A total of 20 772 people registered in Erongo for the supplementary registration process that ended on July 29 in order to vote during the upcoming Presidential and National Assembly elections slated for November.

This is according to the Erongo regional coordinator of the Electoral Commission of Namibia, Nghipuilepo Kashindinge, who revealed this during a stakeholders meeting held yesterday in Swakopmund.

According to Kashindinge, his team registered 9 151 new applicants that will be casting their votes for the first time this year.

“Swakopmund registered the highest number of first time voters with 3 252 registering during the supplementary registration. Walvis Bay Urban and Rural constituencies registered 1 207 and 1 563 respectively,” Kashindinge explained. He further noted that Arandis constituency registered 1 088 new voters, followed by Karibib constituency with 865, Omaruru constituency 623 and Arandis with 553 new voters.

Apart from that, he said 8 528 persons registered for duplicate voter cards, while 3 090 applied due to change of residential address, bringing the total number of people that registered to 20 772.

According to Kashindinge, seamen as well as missions abroad will be able to cast their votes on November 13 while the actual voting will take place on November 27.

“Seamen will only be able to vote in Lüderitz and Walvis Bay, hence employers should make arrangements to make sure that their sea-going employees are at available to cast their votes on the said day,” Kashindinge said.

He also reminded Namibians that lost their voter cards that they still have the opportunity to obtain duplicates. However, he said that this can only be done at the ECN head office in Windhoek.

2019-08-13 07:14:04 5 hours ago