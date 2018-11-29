2019 NAMA edition still on track

WINDHOEK - Telecommunication giant MTC has confirmed the 2019 edition of the highly acclaimed Namibian Annual Music Awards (Namas) will take place come rain or high water. There has been growing concerns among local artists, as there was no announcement made for them to submit their work before the usual deadline of 01 December every year as customary.

The Namas is an annual award ceremony run by MTC Namibia and the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC). The awards exist to recognize accomplishment in the Namibian recording industry by celebrating groups and individuals who have excelled in the past year.

Corporate Communications Practitioner at MTC, John Ekongo informed New Era that, they have approved to continue the Namas project for another three years which will extend the number of years to 11 in total.

‘’We wish to assure the public that we are busy sorting out internal administrative issues and this project will continue despite these delays,” he explained.

Artists usually rush to drop their albums, before the deadline, which is usually December 1, in order to qualify to enter the prestigious awards.

This is the first time that this has changed over the past few years since MTC took over the awards ceremony. Ekongo was excited about the project, which they have transformed into a global brand.

2018-11-29 09:00:15 1 months ago