3 councillors replaced in Kavango East John Muyamba National Kavango East

RUNDU - The recently concluded Swapo primaries in Kavango East saw three seating councillors, Petrus Kavhura for Ndonga-Linena constituency, Ndiyona’s Eugene Likuwa and John Thighuru for Mukwe losing out on the opportunity to stand as candidates of the ruling party for next month’s regional council elections.

Three serving councillors were, however, confirmed as Swapo candidates.

They include Rundu Urban councillor Victoria Kauma, Michael Shikongo for Rundu Rural and Phillip Mavara of Mashare constituency.

“There has been changes in our three districts, in Mukwe, Damian Maghambayi, while in Ndonga-Linena Michael Kampota and in Ndiyona Laurentius Mukoya were confirmed to be the successful candidates for the November elections after they got more votes than the seating councillors,” said the Kavango East Swapo coordinator Otilie Shinduvi.

The Kavango East district conferences were wrapped up on Tuesday. Meanwhile, new candidates at Rundu were also confirmed to participate in the local authority elections. The town council of Rundu was suspended in March this year by then Urban and Rural Development minister Peya Mushelenga.

The nominated candidates are Johanna Kakondo, Engelbert Muyenga, Regina Nekare, Gabriel Kanyanga, Magreth Daroscha, Jonas Kakenge and Annalisa Muranda.

At Divundu, three serving local authority councillors Josefine Maghambayi, Fulgentia Mukendenge and Christopher Kupembona survived the intra-party election and were once again confirmed as candidates for the November polls.

Martinus Kumbwa and Alexander Mangundu are the two new candidates.

The current Divundu chairperson Josef Dinyando failed to make the cut. “It is time to work hard now, let us get out there and campaign as elections are around the corner,” Shinduvi said.

- jmuyamba@nepc.com.na

2020-10-08 09:34:31 | 20 hours ago