32 nabbed for drug dealing

Police arrested 32 men with drugs with a value of nearly N$900 000 in various regions around the country over the recent long weekend.

The arrested men include 31 Namibians and one Angolan national. The suspects were found in possession of over 5 000 grams of drugs such as crack cocaine, mandrax tablets and cannabis. The overall estimated value of the confiscated drugs is N$853 750. In an unrelated matter, a one-year-old girl died from injuries sustained after a car at home hit her on Saturday evening at Bunya village in the Kavango West region.

The driver was reportedly parking the car when the unfortunate incident occurred. The girl, Hama Ndahama Samasore later succumbed to her injuries at Bunya state hospital.

A 21-year-old male driver has been arrested in this matter. In the crime report, it is alleged the deceased ran in front of the vehicle whilst the unlicensed driver was in the process of parking the vehicle inside the homestead.

The police have also opened an inquest docket after a 30-year-old man drowned while taking a bath in an earth dam at Omhedi village in Ohangwena region on Friday. According to the police report, the man identified as Teofelus Nghipunya slipped while taking a bath. The police retrieved his body.

Six men between the ages of 18 and 26 were arrested for stock theft at Kameel Doring resettlement farm in Karasburg after stealing five sheep on Monday morning. The police recovered all five sheep valued at N$10 000.

Similarly, police arrested five men between the ages of 29 and 34 for illegal hunting after they killed an oryx valued at N$4 000 at Farm Garib in Dordabis district. The police said the meat was recovered.

