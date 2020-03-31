34 fined for violating lockdown Selma Ikela National Khomas

Thirty-four suspects got fines of between N$2 000 and N$4 000 from the police for selling alcohol after a state of emergency was declared which prohibits the sale of liquor during this period.

During the lockdown, all liquor outlets are not allowed to trade because booze is among the commodities declared as not essential unlike food, medicine and the provision of water.

According to the state of emergency Covid-19 regulation 11, subsection (1) states a person may not sell alcohol and a person who contravenes sub regulation (1) commits an offence and is on conviction liable to a fine not exceeding N$2 000 or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both such fine and such imprisonment.

Namibian police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said 21 suspects were fined N$2 000 in the Zambezi region for contravening regulation 11 of state of emergency. Shikwambi said two bartenders were arrested for operating.

Also, in Ohangwena region, four suspects were fined for contravening the same regulation with two more bar persons arrested for operating a bar.

In Omusati at Oshikushashipya village, about 350 people were found gathered allegedly for prayers at a certain residence.

Shikwambi said they were educated on the current dangers and ultimately dispersed.

In Oshana, Khomas, //Kharas, Omusati and Otjozondjupa regions one suspect from each region was fined for contravening regulation 11 of the state of emergency.

Also, two people in Kunene were fined N$2 000 each for contravening the same regulation. In Erongo region, a suspect was issued with a fine of N$4 000 for contravening regulation 11 of state of emergency and operating without a liquor licence.

Shikwambi said nothing untoward was reported in Kavango East and West. This included Hardap, Omaheke and Oshikoto regions. Shikwambi said through the operation, the public was warned strictly to adhere and comply with the lockdown decree by the head of state. “Passenger restriction is also relatively well in exception of some taxis. The public is encouraged not to board taxis that exceed three passengers. Taxi education need to be embarked upon the danger of the virus and how it spreads,” stated Shikwambi.

She added closure of outlets and some businesses remains a challenge, perhaps because of the various misleading and circulating information. “With the gazetting of the regulation and the education thereof, it is our belief that the situation will definitely change and as law enforcers we will operate smoothly.” –sikela@nepc.com.na

