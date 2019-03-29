50 applicants contest for Tsumeb CEO position

TSUMEB - Approximately 50 applicants are vying for the position of CEO at Tsumeb Municipality after the position became vacant because the Swakopmund Municipality poached the previous incumbent Alfeus Benjamin, says the mayor Mathews Hangula.

“We have so far received about 50 applications from applicants. However, the shortlisting is yet to be done by a committee of competent people to be established soon,” he said with regard to progress made so far to fill up the vacancy.

Tsumeb falls under category A local authority, and under such a CEO earns a starting annual salary of N$447 979.

The executive position became vacant following the resignation of its former Benjamin, who left the institution for greener pastures towards end of 2018.

“I have spoken and instructed the human resource personnel to draft a letter to the minister to set up a committee that will conduct interviews. The committee will also be responsible for doing the shortlisting. If things go well, we are anticipating to conduct interviews next month (April), and eventually by May, we should be able to announce a new CEO. This is prior to ministerial approval,” stated the mayor, who is adamant to deliver on the promise he made last year, when he assured New Era that the institution will have a CEO before June.

Hangula added the interview panel will consist of people from either the same local authority category or above.

Furthermore, he said delays could not be entertained as things have to get moving as operating in a vacuum might lead to slow paced service delivery.

“We have an acting person, but it is necessary and very important to have someone full time working in that position to tackle all issues and stir the ship forward with no compromise on productivity,” stated Hangula.



