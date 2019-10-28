500 saplings to be planted in Samora Machel Selma Ikela National Khomas

WINDHOEK – The United Nations office in Namibia last week held a symbolic tree-planting drive in the Samora Machel constituency where it is planning to plant 500 saplings.

The event coincided with the UN’s 74th anniversary celebration as an international organisation.

UN resident coordinator Rachel Odede said in partnership with the ministry of agriculture, the saplings selected for planting are indigenous to the central region of Namibia and particularly well suited to the dry conditions.

“As a result, the trees require less water, but will grow and flourish the in the community,” stated Odede.

The UN only planted some trees in a symbolic gesture and the Samora Machel constituency will coordinate planting the rest within the community.

Odede stated planting trees is a lifelong investment as it provides environmental, economic and social benefits throughout its lifetime.

She noted the 2018/2019-rainfall season has been extremely poor with unprecedented severe drought conditions which affected the whole country, resulting in agricultural production losses and water shortages for human, livestock and industrial use. The revised crop estimates showed massive reduction in harvest with aggregated cereals at 61 percent lower than the last season’s harvest and 52 percent below the average production. She added that household food security has weakened significantly. Grazing and water supply situation continues to deteriorate in all parts of the country as drought conditions strengthen.

In addition, poverty minister Bishop Emeritus Zephania Kameeta said the investment of planting trees in the surrounding will have long lasting benefits to the community, which won’t be seen today.

Kameeta said there are many benefits that people derive from planting trees such as combating climate change, trees clean the air, trees cool the streets and the city, conserve energy and save water amongst others.

“It is believed that trees placed strategically around a single-family home can cut summer air conditioning needs by up to 50 percent by reducing the energy demand for cooling our houses, will reduce carbon dioxide and other pollution emission from power plants,” stated Kameeta.

