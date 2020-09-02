72 apply for Telecom top job Staff Reporter Business Khomas

×

A total of 72 applications have so far been received for the Telecom Namibia CEO position.

The company announced this week that 13 of the applicants are females, while 59 males have so far applied for the position.

“The recruitment process is ongoing, and the board remains committed to finding a suitably qualified candidate,” board chairperson Jerry Muadinohamba said in a statement.

“Although the recruitment process is ongoing, the board would like to take this opportunity to thank all the applicants for their interest in Telecom Namibia and indeed the CEO vacancy.

The board intends on having the recruitment and selection process concluded by end of September 2020, at which stage we hope to have identified a suitably qualified candidate to assume the role. Please be reminded that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and only those considered to meet the minimum criteria will be invited for further screening.”

2020-09-02 10:30:30 | 12 hours ago