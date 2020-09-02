  • September 2nd, 2020



Advanced search
Search ePapers Search Classifieds
Home \ Business \ 72 apply for Telecom top job

72 apply for Telecom top job

Staff Reporter   Business   Khomas
1,535
0

Share on social media


A total of 72 applications have so far been received for the Telecom Namibia CEO position. 
The company announced this week that 13 of the applicants are females, while 59 males have so far applied for the position.  
“The recruitment process is ongoing, and the board remains committed to finding a suitably qualified candidate,” board chairperson Jerry Muadinohamba said in a statement. 

“Although the recruitment process is ongoing, the board would like to take this opportunity to thank all the applicants for their interest in Telecom Namibia and indeed the CEO vacancy. 
The board intends on having the recruitment and selection process concluded by end of September 2020, at which stage we hope to have identified a suitably qualified candidate to assume the role. Please be reminded that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and only those considered to meet the minimum criteria will be invited for further screening.”


Staff Reporter
2020-09-02 10:30:30 | 12 hours ago
Home \ Business \ 72 apply for Telecom top job - New Era Live

Be the first to post a comment...

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo

Classifieds