73 Operation Kalahari cops charged with misconduct Maria Amakali Front Page News Khomas

A total of 73 cases of alleged unprofessional conduct were reported against law enforcement officers during the now-ceased ‘Operation Kalahari.’

This was revealed by Namibian Police Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga at the official launch of the Namib Desert Joint Crime Prevention Operation yesterday in Windhoek.

Ndeitunga said 49 of the cases are still being investigated, with two of the cases currently being dealt with by the courts.

Of the 73 cases reported, 13 are awaiting the decision of the prosecutor general, one was withdrawn by the complainant and seven were declined by the prosecutor general. Only one case has been finalised so far.

Operation Kalahari Desert was clouded with allegations of law enforcement officers brutally attacking the members of the public during the execution of their duties.

Two of the officers Mulele Darrel Nyambe and Gerson Nakale are currently facing charges of murder for having killed civilians on separate occasions while executing their duties. Nyambe’s case has been postponed to 16 April for further investigations, while Kalola is expected to return to court on 29 May after the court postponed the case for further police investigations.

“The Constitution of the Republic of Namibia demands that, while discharging our mandate, as law enforcement officers, we should endeavour to observe the highest standards of transparency, accountability and professionalism across all the ranks,” said Ndeitunga.

Despite a few challenges, Operation Kalahari yielded notable successes, said Ndeitunga. During the operation, 3 566 suspects were arrested on charges of murder, attempted murder, rape, assault GBH, dealing in drugs, possession of wild animal products, housebreaking and theft. Furthermore, 2 628 suspects were arrested for minor offences.

Ndeitunga further indicated that 6 908 dangerous weapons, which include 45 rifles, 43 shotguns, 186 pistols and 1471 rounds of ammunition, were confiscated during the operation. 744 live stocks were recovered.

Officers who were tasked with traffic duties managed to issue 27 339 summonses for traffic offences.

“I should emphasise that effective crime prevention can only be achieved when leaders, communities and individual citizens join the efforts of our security agencies to ensure there will be no safe havens for criminals in our country,” reiterated Ndeitunga.

2020-03-05 07:02:32 | 6 hours ago