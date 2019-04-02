MTC opens mobile home in Kunene

Selma Gumbo

OPUWO – Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) continued with its corporate mission to take services to the people by opening a new mobile shop to serve its clientele in Opuwo, the first such facility in Kunene Region.

The new mobile home, the 36th in the country, will offer an assortment of services such as the provision of contract applications, account payments, pre-paid starter packs, recharge vouchers, mobile phone sales, email settings, MMS/data connection as well as general customer service queries.

Previously Opuwo community and the surroundings were served by a service outreach programme called Mobile Home on Wheels (M-HOW) bi-weekly, and this showed customer growth which motivated MTC to set up a new mobile home.

MTC spent N$800 000 on the new mobile home and has set its sights on spending a further N$3.1 million for the upgrading and renovations of existing mobile shops to expand service portfolios to their clients.

Licky Erastus, chief technology officer of MTC at the opening of the Opuwo mobile home assured the residents of Opuwo, and Kunene Region in general, that they will remain their communication partner of choice and that they will always strive to improve the service delivery to their customers, making available innovative, yet affordable communication solutions and value adding services to Namibians.

Erastus revealed to the community that the decision to invest in the town Opuwo mobile home rests directly in the company’s newest strategic outlook as underwritten by its 081every1 project, which seeks to ensure 100 percent population settlement coverage during the next three years.

Marius Sheya the Kunene regional governor expressed his delight to bear witness to the opening of the first ever MTC mobile home in Kunene Region.

“This type of development brings not only joy but in more ways than ever imagined to us the realism that Kunene Region henceforth today has become part of the glorious 081 family. Far too long we have asked and worried when this will proudly and highly successful Namibian and great economic player come to our shores – well the wait is over and this should be the start of MTC in our region,” said the governor.

He narrated how the people of Kunene endured travelling long distances for something as simple as buying a device at Oshakati or Otjiwarongo.

“Today I am a happy person to open this mobile home for Kunene Region,” he said.

He also thanked MTC for the fast response after he led a delegation of regional councillors and mayors to urge MTC to set up a mobile home in the region sometime in May 2018, “and the dream has come true today”.

Sheya assured MTC that the community will have a good cooperation with the staff at the mobile home and will look after the facility to encourage MTC to set up more mobile homes in all towns of Kunene Region, especially Khorixas, Outjo and Kamanjab.

*Selma Gumbo is an Information Officer working for the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology in Kunene Region.

2019-04-02 09:29:29 1 hours ago