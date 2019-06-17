Okangororosa receives N$200 000 to build classrooms

OKANGOROROSA - Okangororosa Combined School on Friday received a cash donation of N$200 000 from Hondago Fishing to construct a block of classrooms.

According to the company’s general manager Harold Kaune, Hondago is committed to uplifting the standard of the school until such a time that all the basic amenities are provided for.

Kaune said this with reference to last year’s donation to the same school where Hondago gave over N$300 000 for the construction of ablution facilities, which have since been completed and are now operational.

The school, situated 10km west of Omuthiya, has three makeshift classroom blocks, in addition to other permanent structures.

“This is part of our social responsibility whereby we plough back into the community. The fish we harvest is for Namibians, therefore there is a need to share the profits with the rest of us,” he stated, while cautioning learners to not vandalise the facilities but instead preserve them for upcoming generations.

Receiving the donation was Tangeni Uusiku on behalf of the circuit inspector for Omuthiya, Fillemon Nangolo, who stated that the government alone cannot manage to provide the much needed infrastructure to everyone at the same time, hence such gestures are of high value.

“The efforts made by Hondago fishing company are commendable and this is a blessing. There are some schools in our country that do not have a single permanent structure, but here you are fortunate. This could have been possible if the school management had been passive, thus you should continue to strive to source more resources in order to develop the school,” stated Nangolo.

On that note, the school principal Alleta Amakali could not hide her joy, saying the donation came at a time when the school needs more classrooms due to the newly revised curriculum.

“Under the new curriculum we need more classes as it will turn into a senior secondary school in which we will be having Grade 11, thus the demand will be higher as we will be accommodating learners from various schools. We understand the economic hardships we are facing as a country, but we are thankful that even under such trying times you are able to fork out the little you have to assist and invest in education,” stressed Amakali.