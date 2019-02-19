ACC holds corruption risk assessment workshop in Zambezi

KATIMA MULILO – A four-day corruption risk assessment workshop conducted by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) started in the Zambezi region yesterday.

The workshop, attended by various Heads of Department in the region, aims to educate the participants about the functions of the ACC and how they can identify and mitigate potential corruption risks.

Speaking at the official opening of the workshop, the Governor of the Zambezi region, Lawrence Sampofu, pointed out that the workshop will yield fruitful results that will benefit the regional council.

“This does not denote that the Zambezi Regional Council is corrupt, but it is merely to identify and mitigate the potential risks at the council that all of us should be aware of, and learn about during this workshop.

“I am equally glad that the much-anticipated workshop will officially take off. In the same vein I urge each and every one present here to participate fully in the quest for knowledge, as I strongly believe that the outcome of this important meeting will yield fruitful results for the benefit of the council,” said Sampofu.

