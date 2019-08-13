ACC seeks graft accused in multi-million case

WINDHOEK – The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is looking for a man who is an accused in a multi-million-dollar corruption case being heard in the Windhoek Regional Court.

The accused, Brown Abraham also known as ‘Rasta’, whose identity number 75011200108, is one of the seven people who are standing trial in a corruption case involving more than N$4.9 million. Abraham has been absent from the Windhoek Regional Court since October 2018.

According to the ACC, his last known address is Erf 1164, Block E, Rehoboth. He is the owner of Brown Nekongo Investment. Court records indicate that Abraham was arrested in June 2014 but was released on bail of N$30 000.

Court records further indicate that he failed to appear in court on October 15, 2018 and again on October 25, 2018. Following his absence on those dates the court subsequently issued a warrant of arrest and consequently his bail was forfeited to the state.

The case was postponed to October 25.

ACC is further seeking the public’s assistance in tracing corruption accused Tomas Ipinge, identity number 92011400961. Ipinge is wanted in connection with a corruption case being investigated by the ACC.

Ipinge’s last known address is house number 143, Usab, Karibib and he allegedly worked for K. Neumayer Civil Contractors at the Desert Lion Mine outside Karibib.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts or themselves is/are requested to contact: Chief Investigator Kurz on 064 418 309 or 0811 284 917, or Chief Investigator Kanyangela on 061 435 4000 / 081 127 7486.

Alternatively, the public may contact Senior Investigator Kanyama on 081 292 9480, or Senior Investigator Iipinge on 061 435 4000 / 081 271 9452 or the nearest police station.



2019-08-13 06:56:26 6 hours ago