Accident victim fights for his life in ICU

WINDHOEK - A passenger is in a critical condition in Katutura state hospital after the driver of the vehicle hit a steel barricade along the road. The incident happened at about 21h00 along Andrew Kloppers Street in Khomasdal on Friday evening.

It was reported in the weekly crime report that after the driver bumped into the barricade, the vehicle’s windscreen broke and hit the face of the passenger, crushing his face and exposing his brain.

“The victim whose name is not known yet, is in a critical condition in Katutura state hospital ICU. The driver was under the influence of alcohol and was arrested,” stated the police.

In an unrelated incident, a driver died after he collided head-on with another vehicle after he escaped from an accident he had caused earlier. The deceased is 50-year-old Dawid Joseph Eben.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon at about 14h26 in Begonia Street, Khomasdal.

“It is alleged a Hilux pick-up bumped a taxi from behind at the intersection of Florence Nightingale and Ranogel streets near Gammams service station in Khomasdal. The driver fled from the scene. During his flight he lost control over his vehicle near Moses Garoeb and Begonia Street intersection and collided head-on with a Ford Fiesta, which was travelling from the opposite direction injuring him badly,” read the police crime report.

The driver was rushed to Katutura hospital but was declared dead upon arrival. His next of kin is informed and police investigations continue.

