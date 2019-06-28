Address issues that cause migrant crisis

The horrifying pictures of dead bodies of Oscar Alberto Martinez and her infant daughter in muddy waters of Rio Grande belittle great America in its failure to resolve migrant crisis.

People migrate because of conditions in their home countries and America as a powerful country should tackle the root cause of the migrant crisis.

The deteriorating economic and political situation in Zimbabwe will also force people to cross Limpopo River known for its ferocious crocodiles into South Africa and the world will see the same heart- breaking pictures of migrants’ dead bodies.

America, UK and other powerful nations should condemn President Emmerson Mnangagwa for failing to manage a country with rich abundant natural resources.

* Tapiwa Muskwe

London, United Kingdom

2019-06-28 10:02:06 2 days ago