AFCON remains in the hands of a few

Bakang Mhaladi

GABORONE - The latest decision to strip Cameroon of its right to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, due to security concerns and infrastructure delays, will see the continental soccer showpiece rotate in the hands of a few.

With South Africa expected to step in as next year’s host, it means only three countries will have organised the tournament’s last five editions.

In 2012, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, were the joint hosts, with the competition going to South Africa a year later, as CAF resorted to holding the tournament on odd years, to avoid a clash with the World Cup.

In 2015, the tournament was back in Equatorial Guinea, before it moved next door to Gabon in 2017.

Now, the tournament will return to South Africa, five years since the country last hosted the biennial competition.

Most countries have been reluctant to host due to financial constraints, while some like Zimbabwe and Cameroon have lost hosting rights due to what CAF saw as unpreparedness.

Including next year’s competition, it means only 17 countries would have hosted the 32 editions, since inception in Sudan in 1957. Southern Africa has hosted the competition only three times, once through Angola and twice in South Africa.

The hosting of the competition has largely rotated between North and West Africa.

Football analyst, Calistus Kolantsho said despite the resource challenge, the game needs to be spread across the continent.

“It is not fair, when you are given the opportunity to host, there are opportunities that go with it, like upgrading infrastructure. Other countries should be given a chance as well,” Kolantsho said.

Sports journalist, Bongani Malunga, who this year authored a book titled ‘Why an African nation may never win the World Cup’ said hosting the AFCON is an expensive undertaking.

“The fact that a federation of Cameroon’s magnitude was deemed not ready to host the competition and stripped of hosting rights just seven months before the tournament, shows that some financial commitments were not met. We always use the term logistics, but that’s a disguise for money. Gaining support from the private sector or commercial giants is always a challenge for most African countries,” he said.

He said countries that are well off like Morocco and South Africa, will always be ready to step-in and host as many times as possible.

“Those with the right facilities will always benefit in terms of hosting, while those who trail behind will only look in envy as the hosting rotates. It is a situation that needs to be given more attention.” South Africa said it was looking into CAF’s request to step-in and replace Cameroon as the host. – The Southern Times

Previous AFCON hosts

1957 Sudan

1959 United Arab Republic (now Egypt)

1962 Ethiopia

1963 Ghana

1965 Tunisia

1968 Ethiopia

1970 Sudan

1972 Cameroon

1974 Egypt

1976 Ethiopia

1978 Ghana

1980 Nigeria

1982 Libya

1984 Ivory Coast

1986 Egypt

1988 Morocco

1990 Algeria

1992 Senegal

1994 Tunisia

1996 South Africa

1998 Burkina Faso

2000 Ghana & Nigeria

2002 Mali

2004 Tunisia

2006 Egypt

2008 Ghana

2010 Angola

2012 Gabon & Equatorial Guinea

2013 South Africa

2015 Equatorial Guinea

2017 Gabon

2019 (TBA) CAF has approached South Africa

2018-12-13 10:39:16 20 days ago