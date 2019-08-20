After more than a decade, Amaning quits NFA Moving

WINDHOEK - Ghanaian-born Brave Warriors assistant team manager Jakes Amaning, who also doubles as development officer at the Namibia Football Association (NFA), has resigned from both his positions and is currently busy serving his last few weeks of notice.

Amaning’s resignation was confirmed by vice-chairperson of the Fifa-appointed Normalisation Committee for the NFA, Franco Cosmos, who told New Era Sport that the Ghanaian native had in fact

actually tendered his resignation already last month Amaning, who has been at the NFA for more than a decade serving in numerous roles over the years, was until his resignation the assistant team manager

for the Brave Warriors serving under Tim Isaacs and has also over the years doubled up as development officer running various development programmes at the NFA.

“I can confirm that Jakes tendered his resignation. In fact, he resigned last month. We accepted his resignation letter and reason for his resignation are only known by him. We don’t know what prompted his resignation, but as an association, we respect his decision and wish him well for the future,” said Cosmos.

Numerous attempts to get hold of Amaning proved futile, as his mobile was off at times and when on, it went unanswered. Amaning’s resignation follows hot on the heels of the departure of former Brave

Warriors head coach Ricardo Mannetti, whose contract was not extended nor renegotiated by the Normalisation Committee upon its expiry end of last month. Amaning’s resignation also comes

on the back of Timo Tjongarero exit as technical director of the NFA. Tjongarero, who a few years ago was redeployed to the NFA by the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Services, was this year returned

to the line ministry and his position was advertised.

According to Cosmos, the Normalisation Committee is currently in talks with a renowned human resource

consultant who will assist in restructuring the NFA and also help in appointing “the right people for the right positions, not having one person doing two jobs as was the case in the past with many of the

association’s employees”.

