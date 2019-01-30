After school centre calling learners and parents 

WINDHOEK - Dunamis Institute of Learning (DIL), a new after school centre established to assist learners who have a backlog, and to improve the education system to achieve Vision 2030, is calling learners and parents to an open day tomorrow.

The centre will operate from the Catholic Church building behind St Andrews School and target learners from Grade 1-7. Opening next Monday, it is offering learners and parents information regarding its programmes tomorrow evening. “We also intend to assist Grade 10 and 12 learners who did not qualify to study further due to lower marks in their previous examination, and are currently roaming the streets without hope,” says Batseba Hengari, the founder of the centre. She adds that the idea to initiate came from parents always knocking at different schools’ doors for afternoon classes. “This is also after a ministerial programme has called learning support in a way to assist learners, but mostly considerate on skills development,” says Hengari.

She adds that they need to complement this call to develop future leaders. “Reading is a problem among our learners and we have overcrowded classrooms that makes individual teaching impossible, hence establishing these kind of centres,” says she, adding that learners must be first sharpened in their mother tongue before they can acquire the contents in any foreign language, but due to the lack of human resources [it is always not the case], and this is also one of the reasons the centre will focus on individual teaching, and assist with homework.

Apart from that, the centre will also try to create a culture of reading to improve the results of leaners in their final examinations.



