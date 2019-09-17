Agri Outlook Conference to focus on diversification, recovery and challenges 

Deon Schlechter

WINDHOEK - The Agri Outlook Conference will be held this year on October 8 with the theme “Recover after the drought”.

The focus is to host a constructive and motivating day and to equip farmers with new ideas on how to resist the challenges and how to recover from the debilitating drought.

Brand Pretorius, a motivation speaker will start the day and there will also be presentations about the future of farming, financial recovery and diversification.

Recovery after the current disastrous drought is the biggest challenge which the agricultural sector is facing for the next three to five years.

Considering that Namibia could return to less erratic rainfall pattern, producers will have to enter into a herd building phase which will put an enormous cash flow pressure on producers as they have fewer cattle to market whilst the expenditures and repayment of loans stay the same.

The Executive Council of the Namibia Agricultural Union (NAU) has determined the most critical factors which have to be attended to recover after the drought.

On-farm level recovery of grazing, herd building, cash flow management and a positive way of thinking are the most critical actions on which producers have to focus. On a national level, the NAU will investigate options for re-financing of agricultural debt, assistance to NAU members with a cash flow management plan as well as documenting drought lessons which were learned during the past time. An effective long-term drought strategy is a critical action, which must be developed and implemented in cooperation with the government to manage future droughts better.

The leadership of all role players in the agricultural sector is of utmost importance to ensure that agriculture returns to its historic production level.

A session where farmers will share their strategies on how to recover will be held and this focuses on the different agricultural sectors. The registration fee is N$650/person at the NAU office, Denise and Rina can be contacted to register (denise@agrinamibia.com.na and rina@agrinamibia.com.na). Limited seats are available.

2019-09-17 07:20:43 2 hours ago