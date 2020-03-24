Agri sector welcomes Schlettwein

Stakeholders in the agriculture sector yesterday welcomed newly-appointed minister of agriculture, water and land reform Calle Schlettwein, saying he possesses the required experience, skills and training to bring the desired change to the industry.

On Sunday night, President Hage Geingob announced that former finance minister Schlettwein would serve as the minister of agriculture, water and land reform to be deputised by Anna Shiweda, who served as that minister before its amalgamation.

“We believe he is the right man for the job. The agricultural sector requires a massive turnaround to improve productivity and increase its contribution to the economy, and we believe with his experience, skills and training, he will be best placed to bring that change about, together with all stakeholders,” said Agribank CEO Sakaria Nghikembua yesterday.

Meatco board chairperson Kobus du Plessis said he believes Schlettwein will indeed add substantial value to the ministry of agriculture.

“From my limited experience with him and media reports in the past, I have the perception/belief that he strongly promotes the “growth at home and local value addition” strategies for the country,” he said.

“I believe this focus will stand Meatco, as one of the few export certified processors, in good stead,” he added.

“We wish Hon Schlettwein success in his new portfolio and will continue strengthening Meatco’s role as a beef industry leader in close cooperation and consultation with Schlettwein to the benefit of our producers, stakeholders and the Namibian Nation,” he said. Schlettwein also served as the country’s minister of trade and industry from 2012 to 2015.

Beginning at Namibian Independence in 1990, Schlettwein served as permanent secretary in various ministries. After seven years of deployment in the ministry of finance, former President Hifikepunye Pohamba appointed Schlettwein to the National Assembly as one of the six non-voting members of parliament, appointed by then-president for the term that began in March 2010.

Schlettwein was then appointed as deputy minister of finance in 2010. In a Cabinet reshuffle following the 2012 Swapo congress, Schlettwein was promoted to minister of trade and industry on 4 December 2012.

In this position, he became the first white senior cabinet member since the early post-independence years.

Under President Hage Geingob, Schlettwein was moved to the post of minister of finance in March 2015. – ktjitemisa@nepc.com.na

