Air Namibia re-introduces routes from Monday…they are  back with even more routes

WINDHOEK - Air Namibia yesterday confirmed that one of its Airbus A319 aircraft, which was undergoing heavy scheduled maintenance checks, will resume operating as of Monday, July 29, 2019. This latest development means that three out of four of Air Namibia’s Airbus A319’s will be in service.

With the resumption of this A319’s flights, Air Namibia will be re-introducing some of its flight frequencies, which were withdrawn due to the reduced number of aircraft in the fleet.

Routes to be reintroduced include; Windhoek to Johannesburg where the current 14 flights per week will be increased to 21 weekly flights; Windhoek to Cape Town where the current seven flights per week will be increased to 14 flights per week; and Eros to Ondangwa where two daily flights will be reintroduced.

“We are also happy to announce that our domestic flights to Lüderitz and Oranjemund will, effective 29 July 2019, be operated from Eros Airport, and no longer from Hosea Kutako International Airport. This change will enable our esteemed clients to connect the same day in both directions via Eros, to/from Lüderitz / Oranjemund and Ondangwa. Days of operation will remain the same, offering three weekly flights on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday,” said Xavier Masule, Air Namibia’s Interim Chief Executive Officer.

2019-07-24 10:14:29 6 hours ago