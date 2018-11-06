Al-Hersh to stand trial in 2019

WINDHOEK – A Yemeni national in police custody on suspicion of having gunned down, execution-style, Malian national Gamby Baya, following a botched business deal in 2016, will stand trial in 2019.

The accused, Murad Esmail Ali Al-Hersh, 40, is expected to take the stand and answer to the events that led to the death of Baya on August 01, 2016, when he returns to court on May 27 and 28, 2019.

Al-Hersh made a brief appearance before Magistrate Mwilima Mwilima in the Windhoek Regional Court yesterday.

Al-Hersh faces a charge of murder, robbery and defeating or obstructing the course of justice. All charges emanate from the shooting that took place during the night of July 31 to August 01, 2016.

It is alleged Al-Hersh shot Baya because of a business deal that turned sour. It is believed the pair had an agreement in which Baya was meant to convert US$500 000 (N$ 7.4 million) into Namibia Dollars but he later failed to account for US$150 000 (N$ 2.2 million).

Police reports have indicated Baya failed to account for money which consequently resulted in his untimely demise. Baya’s lifeless body was discovered by a passer-by at a dumping site in the suburb of Kleine Kuppe, Windhoek on August 01, 2016. It is suspected Al-Hersh put a bullet between Baya’s eyes while he was seated in his green Hyundai Elantra 2014 model in an open space in Kleine Kuppe.

The charge of obstructing the course of justice emanate from the fact that Al-Hersh disposed of Baya’s corpse at the dumping site and dumped his car in Windhoek’s suburb of Olympia in an effort to mislead the police.

Following the postponement, Al-Hersh was remanded in police custody until his scheduled appearance in court for his trial. Al-Hersh is being represented by defense attorney Sisa Namandje with Sirka Nangolo prosecuting for the state.

